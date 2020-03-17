Waseca County schools and towns have created plans for families during the time of COVID-19.
In Waseca County, one case of COVID-19 has been confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health. The person is in their 40s and developed symptoms on March 12 related to overseas travel. This person is home self isolating, according to the county press release.
Both the City of Waseca and Waseca County have declared a state of emergency.
By putting the city in a state of emergency officials are able to focus on what is mainly important for residents and city staff.
This means until further notice in-person meetings of the city council, subcommittees, planning commission and other advisory boards and commissions of the city are not practical or necessary during this time of concerns of COVID-19 spreading.
The declaration also allows the city staff to review city ordinances, regulatory requirements, operations, practices, events and resources to determine what should be forgone and what is essential.
On March 13, President Donald Trump declared that the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States constitutes a National Emergency. On that same day Minnesota Governor Tim Walz declared a Peacetime State of Emergency to authorize any necessary resources to be used in response to COVID-19.
The City of Waseca state of emergency stated the COVID-19 pandemic is an unforeseen, present, sudden and unexpected situation, which requires immediate action to be taken to prevent damage to health, safety and welfare of citizens.
This declaration also mentions the necessary resources to respond to and recover from this pandemic will likely exceed those resources available within the city and additional resources may be needed from Waseca County, state and federal resources.
The state of emergency was voted in by the city council and will stay in effect until they rescind the motion.
City of Waseca
Waseca city facilities will be closed to the public through at least April 1, according to a press release. These include city hall, the Public Safety Building, all parks and public works buildings.
Essential services will continue without interruption. City employees will be available by telephone and email during this closure.
The city encourages members of the public using parks to conform to the current guidance encouraging gatherings of no more than 10 people. The bathrooms at the parks will be closed.
During the closure, the city will waive all utility penalties and late fees that may be applied on or after March 18 until further notice according to the press release.
This social isolation effort is designed to protect the health of the Waseca municipal workforce so that Waseca employees can continue to provide essential functions for the community. The city needs to do all that it can to help ensure the public safety employees are able to continue to respond as needed, according to a press release from the city. The city also must work to ensure that the operators of the municipal water, sewer and electric systems remain available and healthy to report to work, the release added.
Additional updates will be posted on the City of Waseca website and Facebook page.
The public will be provided access to council meetings and other public meetings as required by law.
For Utility Billing questions, concerns, comments please call 507-835-9718.
Waseca County
As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, Waseca County will limit public access to county facilities through Friday, April 3, at 4:30 p.m.
"This is a difficult, but necessary, decision in order to help offset the pandemic spread of the COVID-19 virus.
"Though we are doing what is best to promote overall health and well-being for the community by limiting face-to-face exposure, we still want to serve you as effectively as we can," a press release from Waseca County read.
The Sheriff’s Office will continue to remain open. Court Services and Court Administration will continue to provide services on a scheduled basis.
The Waseca County License Bureau, Courthouse, Highway Building, Community Services, Solid Waste Facility and Extension Office will be closed on a temporary basis. Staff will still be supporting all of these important areas, the press release read.
"We appreciate all of your patience throughout this difficult and unprecedented time," the press release read. "We would continue to urge members of our community to follow the most current guidelines set forth by the Minnesota Department of Health. Every one of them is part of the solution."
All updates will be posted on the Waseca County website https://www.co.waseca.mn.us/, the Waseca County Facebook pages and distributed to local media outlets.
Waseca Public School District
Waseca Public schools sent out a communication to parents and guardians of students to inform them of the student feeding program and child care provided for emergency workers that began Tuesday, March 17.
This will also be a time to distribute devices, materials and for students to clean out lockers.
Food services for Waseca Public Schools are providing Grab and Go breakfast and lunch to all children under the age of 18 starting March 17.
Food can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with three pick up locations, but students and parents are not allowed in the buildings to pickup food.
The press release states curbside pickups are located at Hartley Elementary Loading Dock door W1, Waseca Intermediate School Front Entry door E7 and the Central Building door N15.
It continues to state that families who lack transportation or have medically fragile children may request meals to be delivered to their households by calling the district office at 507-835-2500. Regular meal delivery will start March 19 or if a family is only needing meals on specific days they will need to contact the district office on a daily basis by 10 a.m. if the meals are to be delivered.
Meals will be delivered between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
School Age Care for emergency workers begins on March 17 as well.
Child care will be provided to students aged 3 years old to 12 years old for those emergency workers critical to the state’s response to COVID-19. There is a list on the district website of who qualifies for this child care.
WPS will handle the verification of the students, which may include securing a letter from the employer or showing a current employment badge. The procedure for letting School Age Care know if the child care services are needed can be found on the district website.
Students and families will be able to pick up their devices, materials and belongings on March 17.
During this distribution the buildings were open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to allow students to gather their belongings and what is needed for class to continue at home for the time being due to the COVID-19.
While pickup took place the number of people was limited and an alphabetical system was put in place with each section of letters coming to the building during a certain time of the day. Students were to take all belongs and to leave lockers open.
The schools offered a delivery service to those who were not feeling well.
According to the press release, this was also a time for students and families to inform the staff if they have access to WiFi in their homes. If a student doesn’t have access the school district will distribute hot spots next week.
On a final note families are not responsible for paying for damages or repair of items.
JWP
At Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton school district students had two flex school days on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17 before the mandatory close day on Wednesday set by Governor Tim Wlaz.
JWP will continue to provide meals as well to all children under the age of 18 free of charge during the school district closure due to COVID-19.
Breakfast and lunch will be served together and handed out in a grab and go style available Tuesday, March 17 and Thursday, March 19 this week.
Meals will be pre-assembled into bags or covered containers with enough meals given out to hold students over until the next distribution date.
Pickup locations in Janesville will be out front of the JWP main door S1 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the curb. In Waldorf, pickup will be in front of the Community Center at 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and in Pemberton on the south side of the community center at 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The following weeks the normal meal distribution will be on Mondays and Thursdays at the times and locations listed above.
Children do not need to be accompanied by an adult to receive food, but a child must be present in order for us to give any meals to adults.
The press release continues to state that every precaution will be taken to ensure the safety of staff, students and their families. Kitchens and prep stations will be routinely sanitized. Frequent hand washing and gloves will be worn throughout service. If a child or adult is feeling ill, the school district kindly asks that they refrain from attending pick up of meals.
If there are any dietary needs or food allergies, contact Sara Meihak at smeihak@isd2835.org and they will do their best to accommodate.
There is a grab and go link for families to fill out that can be found on the school website or for more information or questions.
The school board met Monday, March 16 to discuss the happenings around COVID-19 and what the school is doing to assist students and families.
Besides the meals offered the school district is working on how to help students without access to WiFi as well as offering child care to emergency workers.
Like Waseca schools, child care is free for the emergency workers and the district is working on keeping limited students per room in the child care area.
“We have phenomenal staff and we trust them that they are going to go above and beyond for kids and we will figure it out,” JWP Superintendent Kurt Sumpf said at the meeting.
Janesville
In an email from the Janesville City Administrator Clint Rogers department heads working for the city have come up with a quick game plan to deal with concerns of COVID-19.
Currently all buildings are closed to the public with city hall workers working from home.
In the press release from the city of Janesville, it states the health and well-being of customers and community are always a priority, and as the city navigates the evolving COVID-19 they are taking precautions to protect customers and employees.
Janesville utility bills can be paid online, by the phone, mobile app, or drop payment in the dropbox. The city hall phone number is 507-234-5110. Emails can be found on the Janesville city website for individual staff; otherwise the main email is cityhall@janesvillemn.gov for questions/inquiries.
The city will continue to regularly update city residents.
For most reliable information please access the Waseca County website under Public health on COVID-19.
The city released plans for COVID-19 as well for different departments.
When creating the plans the city followed the guidelines provided by the Center for Disease Control for COVID-19.
In another press release it stated that safety and reliability are top priorities, and they will continue to work diligently to provide power, water and sewer services to customers.
If there are any questions, call 507-234-5112.
Sanitary Sewer Use and Restrictions
With the shortage of toilet paper please keep in mind the city reminded residents they shouldn’t flush anything other than toilet paper down the toilet to prevent sewer backups occurring during this health crisis. If using anything else, please dispose of it in the garbage.
Payment Plans
Those in the community concerned about financial impacts, the city offers several options for payment assistance and will work with people to develop payment arrangements. JPU customers who are having trouble paying their bills should contact Utility Billing Staff at (507) 234-5112 and ask about payment plans. The department is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Drinking water is safe
You can continue to drink and use tap water, the city said.
Making payments
For now, city hall will remain open; however, customers are encouraged to access their account online, by phone, mobile app, or at the drop box located at Janesville City Hall. In the event that city hall needs to close, the city will post messages on social media and its website.
New precautions for home visits
If you are scheduling a home visit with Janesville Public Utilities, the field staff will take extra precautions to curb the spread of the virus both to customers and employees. The department will call a customer before visiting to confirm whether it is safe to keep or reschedule the appointment.