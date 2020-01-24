Sleigh & Cutter 2020
This is the second week of Waseca Sleigh & Cutter Festival medallion hunt clues.

The festival runs Jan. 25 through Feb. 29.

Each week clues will be given, with clues appearing through Feb. 7.

The medallion is hidden within the city limits of Waseca.

It is on public property that is accessible 24 hours daily.

Have fun, happy hunting and dress warmly!

Week 3 clues

At the start of the quest you should have gone north at least

But if you started out way north then try going South east

Look for lights that come on late

Where you need to go, has two entrances neither has a gate

The night you’ll hear coyotes and owls with their hoots

During the day however you will see kids shooting some hoops

The prize you hunt for is parallel to natures wall towards the west

This year your shovel and a will be the tools that works best

Get out and enjoy the cold and the snow in land about 3 acres

With the prize of the medallion of seventeen hundred, do we have any takers?

