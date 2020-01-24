This is the second week of Waseca Sleigh & Cutter Festival medallion hunt clues.
The festival runs Jan. 25 through Feb. 29.
Each week clues will be given, with clues appearing through Feb. 7.
The medallion is hidden within the city limits of Waseca.
It is on public property that is accessible 24 hours daily.
Have fun, happy hunting and dress warmly!
Week 3 clues
At the start of the quest you should have gone north at least
But if you started out way north then try going South east
Look for lights that come on late
Where you need to go, has two entrances neither has a gate
The night you’ll hear coyotes and owls with their hoots
During the day however you will see kids shooting some hoops
The prize you hunt for is parallel to natures wall towards the west
This year your shovel and a will be the tools that works best
Get out and enjoy the cold and the snow in land about 3 acres
With the prize of the medallion of seventeen hundred, do we have any takers?