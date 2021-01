Weather Alert

...POTENT WINTER STORM WILL IMPACT THE AREA TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY... .This is a complex system. The main impacts will be late this afternoon through Friday morning. This is when the majority of the snow will fall. This is also when areas in western Minnesota will have northerly wind gusts near 50 mph. Blizzard conditions are likely across western Minnesota. There is a brief period this morning when a mixture of rain and freezing rain will occur before the precipitation changes completely over to snow. Little to no ice accumulation may occur. A Blizzard Warning is in effect from late this afternoon through Friday afternoon for western Minnesota, particularly along and west of a line from Alexandria to Litchfield to Glencoe to Mankato to Wells. These areas can expect snowfall ranging from 4 to 6 inches in west central Minnesota to 7 to 9 inches in southwestern Minnesota, along with wind gusts to between 40 and 50 mph. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect south of the Twin Cities along the Interstate 35 corridor to the Iowa state line today through Friday afternoon. Snow amounts of 7 to 10 inches can be expected through Friday afternoon along with wind gusts of up to 30 to 35 mph. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect to the east of the Blizzard Warning and to the north of the Winter Storm Warning, essentially much of central and east central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, and continuing through western Wisconsin today through Friday afternoon. Snowfall amounts will generally range from 3 to 6 inches, although isolated locations may see receive 7 to 8 inches over a prolonged 36 hour period. Gusty winds and snow will continue through Friday, but conditions should begin to improve Friday afternoon into Friday evening. The main impacts will be to travel. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&