The Janesville City Council made adjustments to council meetings to continue to hold meetings.
The council now meets through Zoom, an online video chat platform, that also allows community members to join. Through this program, the council members are able to go through a meeting agenda while allowing the public to still speak at the meeting.
Councilors are able to be in city hall or from their homes on Zoom to keep social distancing from community members and staff.
“I had 'practiced' several Zoom meetings with staff prior to any council meeting so that I could learn the program,” Janesville City Administrator Clinton Rogers said. “Other than a few moments where audio is difficult, I believe the meetings are working well. During a recent public hearing, members of the public were able to connect and ask the council questions. That was good!”
At the most recent meeting on Monday, April 27, using Zoom, council member Melissa Kopachek joined from home with the rest of the council in city hall.
Rogers and Kopachek shared positive news from the Janesville Economic Development Authority.
The EDA has a Micro-Business Loan Fund program that existing small businesses in Janesville or business owners who own real property in Janesville and pay city taxes but operate a business outside of the city limits can apply for if they have been affected by COVID-19. There is $30,000 available for businesses through this one-time loan program.
These funds are limited so it is a first-come, first-serve program with businesses getting a minimum of $2,500 and a maximum of $4,000. There is a zero percent interest rate with no payments for six months. There is a list of requirements to be eligible for this program listed on the application.
“No payments for six months, that way when you’re trying to get back on your feet you’re not trying to pay it back right away,” Kopachek said.
All applications will be reviewed by city staff and presented to the EDA, distribution will begin May 11.
A Janesville family donated money to the EDA specifically for the Janesville businesses affected by COVID-19. The council members did a roll call vote to accept the donation that passed unanimously.