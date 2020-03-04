MANKATO — Keith Ellison, first-term state Attorney General, who struggled to gain support throughout rural Minnesota in the 2018 election, gained plenty of it Saturday at a farm crisis forum in Mankato.
Ellison drew the largest ovation during the forum, sponsored by the Land Stewardship Project. Still, the news presented by Ellison, state agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen, and a host of speakers painted a bleak picture for the state’s small, family farmers.
Two LSP field organizers -- Paul Sobocinski, of Wabasso, and Tom Neussmeier, of St. Peter, who farms near Le Sueur, were among presenters. LSP presented over 2,000 petitions signed, many signed during a series of similar farm forums held throughout the region.
After a rousing 15-minute litany of statistics blaming corporate farming and the failure of governments to use anti-trust laws to slow its growth, a crowd of over 150 rose to its feet in applause of Ellison.
“It’s not a fair playing field,” Ellison told the crowd. “There’s no doubt there’s a farm crisis out there.”
Ellison said his solid positions are to “deconcentrate markets, stand against mergers, and push against things like price-fixing and uncompetitive product practices.”
“Our antitrust laws are supposed to support competition and make sure there are a large number of buyers and sellers.” Ellison noted that 80 percent of the U.S. grain markets are now controlled by just four large corporations.
And he criticized the past words of U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, who has upset southern Minnesota farmers, joking that they're “whiners” and encouraging them to get bigger.
“To say, ‘Get bigger or get out’ is to say you’re for monopolies,” Ellison added. As the state’s attorney general, Ellison said he’s in a better position to address such corporate agricultural issues than from his old congressional seat.
Ellison had surprisingly stepped away from his more liberal, Democratic congressional seat to come back to Minnesota and seek the state office. The black, first-ever Muslim congressman drew from his metropolitan base to win in 2018; Ellison earned just 42 percent of the vote in southern Minnesota, just 36 percent in the 7th Congressional District, one of the nation’s most rural.
Still, Ellison’s words struck an appreciative chord with the farmers and members of LSP, a private nonprofit organization established in 1982 “to foster an ethic of stewardship for farmland, to promote sustainable agriculture and to develop sustainable communities,” with offices in Lewiston, Montevideo and Minneapolis.
Madonna Sellner, of Sleepy Eye, said her family dairy farm in Brown County might not make it for the next generation.
“Our son is the fourth-generation farmer and quite possibly the last,” Sellner said, adding that she and her husband have drained their retirement and health care dollars to keep the farm viable.
“Our talented young farmers are being driven out by corporations, land developers and greedy neighbors,” she said. Sellner and LSP advocates are asking for a moratorium on dairy farms over 1,000 head.
Petersen said he wanted to reassure those in attendance that, “Yes, I understand it’s a crisis.” And while state policies can only do so much, he noted, farmers should know that he’s a strong supporter in St. Paul and with the current Gov. Tim Walz administration.
“There’s fatigue out there,” Petersen said, strongly advocating for more funding for the Farmers Legal Action Group to handle the growing stress on the farm. And while only 30 farming operations last year filed bankruptcy of the state’s some 68,000, many more are close and in rough financial shape, he added.
“It’s the highest they (bankers) have ever seen,” Petersen said.
Petersen became the state’s agriculture commission a year after the average farm income dropped to $26,000, the lowest point in 23 years. It grew slightly in 2019 due to the federal Market Facilitation Program payments, designed to ease the loss of China markets due to the administration’s tariffs.
Petersen has also advocated for additional funding for farm mediation between farmers and lenders. The state’s Farm Advocate Program is at the top of LSP’s 2020 state legislative agenda.
Field organizer Sobocinski is a throw-back advocate to the 1980s farm crisis which hit western Minnesota hard and brought out the old Groundswell protest movement, which drew a young Paul Wellstone. It also helped launch the growth of The Land Stewardship Project, which Sobocinski would join.
“We have to stand together,” he told the crowd, holding back emotions. “Join us in the fight.”