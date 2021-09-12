A Waseca woman who tried to flee law enforcement while being arrested for drug possession in February has been sentenced to 10 years of supervised probation, according to court documents.
Aubree Kristina Louise Weise, 30, was sentenced last month after she pleaded guilty in July to third-degree drug possession with intent to sell and obstructing the legal process by interfering with a peace office, both felonies. The sentencing, which allowed five years probation per charge, was handed down by Judge Carol Hanks.
According to the criminal complaint, Weise was arrested on Feb. 7 after a routine traffic stop for failing to use a turn signal led to a Waseca County Sheriff's deputy locating marijuana in the vehicle. Weise was arrested along with her passenger, Anthony Michael Kuster, also of Waseca.
During the arrest, Weise became noncompliant when she tried to hand something to Kuster and flee the area. Law enforcement had to take Weise to the ground twice to gain compliance.
Inside the black case Weise was reportedly trying to hand off to Kuster, law enforcement discovered a substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine, weighing in at 17.1 grams. Inside the vehicle, law enforcement recovered muscle relaxants, 14 grams of marijuana, and a variety of drug paraphernalia that were “evidence of drug use or sales,” according to court documents.
Kuster was charged with one gross misdemeanor count of obstructing the legal process, as well as one count of possessing a small amount of marijuana and one count of possessing drug paraphernalia, both petty misdemeanors.
Weise had been previously convicted for felony drug charges, including a 2019 conviction in Faribault County and a 2013 conviction in Freeborn County.
Weise's sentencings are to be served concurrently. If she fails to follow the conditions of her probation, Weise will serve 50 months — more than four years — in state prison.