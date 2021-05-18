A case against a Medford man who allegedly sexually assaulted a female while playing video games has been dismissed by Steele County Court.
Devon Taylor Sather, 20, was originally charged in January 2020 with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct by force or coercion for an incident the victim said happened in late 2019. The Steele County Attorney’s office filed a motion to dismiss the charge on May 10, which was granted by Judge Joseph Bueltel.
According to Assistant Steele County Attorney Julia Forbes, the state moved to dismiss the charge after an essential witness was no longer willing to cooperate with the court proceedings.
“I do know [Sather] has other warrants in other counties and I’m sure they will be pursing them,” Forbes said.
Following the dismissal of the case, Sather was transported to the Blue Earth County Jail where he awaits four separate cases all carrying criminal sexual conduct charges, all of which include victims who are minors.
In December, Sather was charged with stalking an underage person with sexual or aggressive intent and with false imprisonment. In January, he was charged with attempted criminal sexual conduct by force or coercion. On Feb. 3, Sather was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct that resulted in personal injury. On Feb. 4, he was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct by force or coercion, second-degree criminal sexual conduct that resulted in a personal injury, and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
All above charges are felonies. Sather is also facing two counts of nonconsensual sexual contact, a gross misdemeanor, in the January case.
Sather’s first court appearance in the four Blue Earth County cases is scheduled for Thursday.
In November, Sather was charged in Waseca County Court with felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a July 28 incident, where an adult female victim accused Sather of sexually assaulting her at her residence. The Waseca County warrant remains active.
In 2019, Sather was found guilty of third-degree criminal sexual conduct for a case that began in Blue Earth County in 2018 but was moved to Steele County. In that case, Sather had sexual contact with a girl who was under 16, according to court records.