Two Waseca men are facing felony charges after they allegedly egged multiple vehicles in August.
Issac Alejandro Tovar, 19, and Juan Vicente Cuzin, 20, were charged by summons in Waseca County Court last month with first-degree damage to property, a felony. The charge stems from an incident that took place in August on Sixth Street in Waseca.
Cuzin was originally charged with first-degree damage to property in relation to this case on Oct. 29. He was charged a second time on Nov. 17, the same day Tovar was charged.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim reported on Aug. 28 that three of their vehicles had been egged outside of their residence on Sixth Street. The victim allegedly told Waseca police they believed Cuzin and Tovar were responsible.
Later that day, police stopped at Tovar’s resident and observed an egg carton in the backseat of the vehicle parked in front of the home, according to the complaint. Tovar allegedly denied egging any vehicles.
On Sept. 2, police received an email from the victim that reportedly included photos of the damaged vehicles and nine-second TikTok video of Tovar and Cuzin laying on the street and throwing eggs at the person taking the video. The following day, police spoke with Cuzin who allegedly said he had been drinking that night and vaguely remembers doing the video. He said he could not remember anything else, including whether or not they had egged any vehicles, according to the report.
Court records show estimates to repair the damaged vehicles totals $1,650.
Cuzin’s first court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 7. Tovar’s first court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 4.