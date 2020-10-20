After several failed attempts, Minnesota’s legislature last week passed a bonding bill, providing a nearly $2 billion economic boost to communities across the state with investments in affordable housing, wastewater treatment and basic infrastructure.
The largest bonding bill in state history, the 2020 bill includes $1.36 billion in general obligation bonds for projects across the state, including funding for the Steele County Free Fair and to complete a complete revamp of wastewater infrastructure in the small city of Waldorf. Rolled into the bill was tax relief for farmers and small businesses as well as a small supplemental budget.
The largest local investments are likely to be seen at the Minnesota Academies in Faribault. In total, just under $9 million was allocated to the Academies, with $5.85 million of that devoted to the design and construction of a new “Safety Corridor” on the Academy for the Deaf’s campus.
Once complete, the corridor will serve as a central point of access and reception and visitor area, linking three of the Academy’s many historic buildings — Smith, Quinn and Noyes Halls. The dollars can also be used for asbestos and hazardous material abatement as well as a renovation of Smith and Quinn Halls.
With a myriad number of repair needs across 14 buildings, the Academies requested $5.75 million in asset preservation funds and received $3.15 million. A request of $4.5 million to renovate and repair four dormitories was not granted.
“The legislature has been very supportive in giving us funds,” said Superintendent Terry Wilding said. “We thank our local legislators who are very supportive of our campus needs and help us out at the capital.”
Steele County gets a boost
The Steele County Fairgrounds also made it into the final bill, with $750,000 budgeted electrical improvements. Those dollars will help to ensure that the Fairgrounds, currently home to the state’s largest county fair, remains home to an event that brings in fairgoers and concessionaires from across the country.
Currently, the electrical power lines at the fairgrounds are located above ground, posing a major safety hazard. By moving the lines underground, the fairgrounds will be able to operate more safely and in compliance with National Electric Code requirements in Minnesota statute, without leaving the wide berth required for aboveground lines required under that statute.
Faribault, Owatonna and Waseca are also three of the 21 municipalities throughout the state that are eligible to apply for $17 million in flood mitigation grants to safeguard public facilities from flood damage.
In Faribault, city officials hope to receive funding for a berm outside the wastewater treatment plant to protect it from the adjacent Straight River. In recent years, the city has seen several floods that have imperiled the plant as well as general erosion of the river bank.
Waldorf received $858,000, marking the last significant piece of the funding puzzle as the city continues work on a two-year quest to rebuild its water infrastructure and replace a dilapidated 1948 water treatment plant that has repeatedly been cited as troublesome by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
Mayor Rob Wilkening said that most of the funding for the plant came from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program, but the state and county chipped in some as well. The project broke ground this summer, and is scheduled to be complete by July 31, 2022.
Wilkening said the additional funding is needed because of the rising cost of materials and inflation and gave much of the credit to Sen. Julie Rosen, R-Vernon Center, for securing it. With the project set to proceed, he says that Waldorf’s future looks a bit brighter.
“This is good for the county, good for rural development,” he said. “It will help our town grow.”
Feeling the heat
In total, the bill was similar to the $1.8 billion bill the House considered but failed to pass in July. Though that agreement was supported by Republicans in the Senate, it was blocked by a unanimous House GOP.
Perhaps feeling pressure to get a bill done with elections approaching and no bill since 2018, 25 House Republicans joined the DFL caucus to pass the bill 100-34. The Senate followed suit Thursday, sending the bill to the governor by a 64-3 vote.
“These projects are important to our community, important for jobs, important for infrastructure in the decades ahead,” said Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield. “We were concerned that it might be more difficult to get things done right before the election, but it seemed like we had more focus before the election.”
Under the Minnesota Constitution, a bonding bill requires approval of at least 3/5ths of the legislature, typically mandating bipartisan cooperation. While this was achieved, Jasinski said that many Republican Senators voted for the bill only begrudgingly. Under state law, the bill must originate in the House, and when the House opted to adjourn, the Senate was forced to take an up or down vote on the House approved bill. Had modifications been made, the bill would have died.
Jasinski said that party leaders had previously agreed to allow the Senate to make changes to the bill, but that the DFL-run House had gone back on its word. Nonetheless, Senate Republicans opted to vote for the House version of the bill.
“We knew it wouldn’t be a perfect bill, given that we have divided government,” he said. “We looked at the overall bill and voted in favor of it.”
Locally, Republican legislators were split on the bill, with Rep. Brian Daniels, R-Faribault, coming down on the no side. Daniels’s “no” came even though the bill included several local projects, including funding for the Academies he has strongly backed.
Daniels said that the vote was difficult for him and other members of the House Republican caucus. Though it included many projects he wanted to support, Daniels said that the project ultimately included too much “pork.”
The Faribault Republican specifically cited several measures that he said were only included after heavy lobbying from Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, including funding for an Indigenous Peoples Task Force and Native American Community Health Clinic.
“I was hoping we could come back to the table and get some of the pork out,” he said. “What the bonding bill should do is protect key assets — roads, bridges, water, infrastructure.”
While Daniels said the projects were worthy, he said that they constitute more of a luxury than a necessity at a time when the state is facing both a large fiscal deficit and significant backlog of “bread and butter” projects like roads, bridges and water treatment facilities.
Citing a speech from his retiring colleague, Rep. Bob Vogel, of Elko New Market, Daniels said that the bill was not fiscally responsible. Vogel, a former banker, warned that passing the bill would saddle the state with large interest payments as it confronts the deficit.
“Rep. Vogel really said everything I was going to say,” Daniels said. “We’re maxing out our credit card here.”
The way in which the bill was passed also drew Daniels’s ire. By combining the bonding bill with a supplemental budget and tax changes, Daniels said that the legislature clearly violated the state Constitution’s single subject rule.
Daniels’s Republican colleague John Petersburg, by contrast, was one of 25 House Republicans to vote yes. Petersburg argued that even though the bill was flawed, it included many crucial projects and this was likely the last chance to get them done.
“There are some things I didn’t like about it, and I didn’t like the process,” he said. “But when it’s the last opportunity you have, you have to vote for it unless there’s more bad stuff than good. In this case, there’s an awful lot of stuff that’s important.”