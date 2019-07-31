The Waseca School District settled a lawsuit with a former student's parent for $12,500 after the parent claimed her 3-year-old son had been left and forgotten on a bus. If the settlement is approved by a Waseca County District Court judge, the school district's insurance company, Zurich Insurance, will pay the settlement.
Karla DeAlejandro (formerly Karla Tovar) made the claim against the school district. She already settled for $15,000 from the bus company, Clemons, in 2015.
According to the claim against the school district, on May 27, 2010, DeAlejandro's son was picked up by a Clemons bus from his daycare provider to be transported to Central Immediate School in Waseca. Rather than being helped off the bus at his stop, he was allegedly left on the bus and taken to the Clemons business lot, where he was left in his seat in an otherwise empty bus for two hours.
As a result of the incident, according to the claim, the child was taken to the emergency room and was treated for dehydration and reportedly felt "emotional distress, incontinence and mental anguish." Medical records indicated the nature of the injuries.
The attorneys for DeAlejandro will receive $5,160 of the settlement, leaving about $7,340 to the plantiffs.