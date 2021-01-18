Every winter Waseca is the home to Sleigh and Cutter festivities for everyone to enjoy for more than a month long.
While the 71st annual Sleigh and Cutter festival kicks off on Saturday, Jan. 23, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused many events to be canceled or re-imagined. The pageant, card tournaments, Sleigh and Cutter dinner and other indoor events were canceled, but the committee wanted to provide the best options for the community to have fun while keeping everyone safe.
"It was really pretty easy, listening to the governor's guidelines and listening to other states as to what they're doing, it was not a difficult discussion for the safety of us and all of the people who would be coming," Sleigh and Cutter organizer Ken Borgmann said about canceling certain events. "The last thing we wanted to have was an outbreak blamed on Sleigh and Cutter, so we decided the safest thing was not to do it this year."
A new event called Charm on the Farm at Farmamerica will start this year's festivities.
Farmamerica will offer horse-drawn wagon rides, snow painting, snowflake scavenger hunt, winter walking tours, snowshoe trails with a campfire going and take-home s’mores available. The event is scheduled for 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 23. For passholders and children two and under, the event is free. For all others, tickets are $5 in advance or $10 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/WinterCharm.
"The Farmamerica thing is our first big event," Borgmann said. "We're really excited that they're supporting the Sleigh and Cutter Festival and providing an opportunity for people to come out and enjoy the site out at Farmamerica."
Farmamerica will host the Charm on the Farm event again at 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 20.
The Waseca County Sno-Secas Club ride will take place on Saturday, Jan. 30, with a 10 a.m. registration time at the Boat House Grill and Bar in Waseca. On Feb. 6-7 a girls hockey jamboree will also take place at the Waseca Community Arena.
People will be able to watch ice sculpting develop Feb. 10-12 in front of the Waseca Public Safety building. Every year a group of ice sculptors create unique art sculptures for the public to look at, many times honoring someone or something.
The parade is the main event that started Sleigh and Cutter 71 years ago. It will begin at noon, Saturday, Feb. 13, beginning at the Waseca County Fairgrounds and running down State Street in downtown Waseca. The parade consists of numerous horse breeds pulling various sleds, pageant royalty, officers, Cannon Old West Society, who are cowboy reenactors and other participants.
Following the parade at 1 p.m., the Frosty reveal and Medallion winners will be announced at the Waseca County Fairgrounds. This is typically done at the Sleigh and Cutter dinner, but due to COVID-19 the dinner was canceled.
At sunset on Feb. 13, the largest fireworks display of Sleigh and Cutter will take place northeast of the Boat House Grill and Bar.
The Flags for Vets Ruck is also back again, this year as the Ruck of Hope on Feb. 14. This event is organized to support servicemembers' and veteran's families who have lost a member to suicide. The walk will start at the American Legion Club in Waseca and will go north around Clear Lake to return to the American Legion. A short program and a free breakfast will be provided before the walk starts. Contact Jeremiah Miller for more details.
A snowmobile safety riding course will be held that same day.
The final events of the Sleigh and Cutter festival for 2021 are a Waseca Sno-Secas club ride starting at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 20, at the Boat House Grill and Bar. The final event of the festival is the Toner's Lake Vintage ride at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 27.
"I think it's exciting that we know we're going to have a lot of our regulars show up and I know they’re excited about it and getting out," Borgmann said. "So we’re excited to see our friends that we've gotten to know over the last many many years."
For more information check out the Sleigh and Cutter website or Facebook page.