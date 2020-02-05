WASECA — Ava Storjohann was crowned queen and Ben Priebe was named king of Snow Week 2020 at the coronation held in the Waseca Junior Senior High School on Tuesday, February 4.
Families of those on snow court filled the gym surrounded by students and teachers.
Coronation started off with entrances from the winter sports teams and the snow court with the snow court members doing a handshake or routine as they met the center of the gym. This got the crowd to laugh as each one was more elaborate than the next.
Emcees Elijah Ayers, Isaiah Perrizo, Marcus Hughs and Kala Kouba Priebe kept the coronation on track by introducing each part of coronation along with the information of the snow court candidates.
The Snow Week candidates who were selected by the student body are Morgan Bruhn, Jozie Gehloff, Jayde Pederson, Hannah Potter, Maddy Reyes, Ava Storjohann, Ari Zilm, Brian Allen, Brock Bye, Payton Gehloff, Eli Johannsen, Tylor Nordquist, Ben Priebe and Marcus Priebe.
The select choir sang “Let it Snow” arranged by Mark Hayes before the suspense of the crowning took place.
Teacher Donna Hodgkins crowned the queen while Activities Director Joe Hedervare crowned the king. They each ran the crown over all of the contestants heads while the crowd provided a drum-roll.
Storjohann and Ben Priebe were crowned as the crowd cheered and clapped for them.
They each spoke briefly to the crowd after they were crowned thanking their families, friends and the crowd for all the support.
At the coronation there was also a chance for the winter team captains or coaches to speak on their season along with introducing the team.
Throughout the coronation the cheerleaders performed the Bluejay fight song to keep the spirit of the week going.
Snow Week is filled with dress-up days, numerous sporting events and events.
Monday, Feb. 3 dress up day PJ day, Tuesday, Feb. 4 hot and cold day, Wednesday, Feb. 5 nerd/jock day, Thursday, Feb. 6 tourist/safari/animal day and Friday, Feb. 7 is class color day for the students.
The week started with an away boys varsity hockey game on Monday, Feb. 3 followed by Coaches vs Cancer night on Tuesday, Feb. 4 with boys and girls varsity basketball. Gymnastics had their last home meet at the same time on Feb. 4.
The week continued with a Girls varsity hockey game on Wednesday, Feb. 5 and on Thursday, Feb. 6 the boys varsity hockey team play, gymnastics is away and both boys and girls basketball play again as well. The varsity wrestling team has a match at the Big South Championship on Friday, Feb. 7 and the boys varsity hockey team plays Feb.7 and 8. On Saturday, Feb. 8 the girls varsity hockey team will have semifinals and the gymnastics team will have the Big South Conference championships prior to the dance.
The semi-formal dance will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8 starting at 8:30 p.m. at the Central Building Gym to close out the 2020 Snow Week Festivities.