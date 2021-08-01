The 34th annual Waseca Marching Classic returns next month as an in-person event after going virtual last year for the first time in its history.
“We are so pleased that this is happening again,” said Mary Williams, treasurer for the Waseca Marching Classic.
Similar to past years, the Saturday, Sept. 18 event begins with a 75- to 100-unit parade at noon in Waseca, featuring area high school marching bands and the Waseca Marching Jays. There will be classic cars, dignitaries, royalty and other units between bands.
Parade awards will take place at Trowbridge Park immediately following the parade.
The Marching Band field show competition takes place at 5:15 p.m. at Waseca Junior/Senior High School Stadium. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. Admission is $8 at the gate or requires a wristband, which can be purchased for $5 at many Waseca businesses in advance.
Judges from the TriState Judging Association will be in attendance throughout the day to give constructive and educational commentary to participating bands.
Awards take place around 8:30 p.m., followed by fireworks.
“It’s a tradition,” said Edna Burns, who is committee chairperson for the Waseca Marching Classic.
“Waseca is known for its music tradition, in choir, band, fine arts,” Williams said.
Burns said that members of the Lancers Marching Band from Mankato will be in attendance as well, watching to learn from Waseca’s annual program to get ideas for its own field show.
Right now, Williams said, over 700 students , not including support staff are expected to participate. She and Burns expect up to 5,000 spectators to attend, between the parade and the field show competition.
Planning for an event of this size, they said, can begin as early as 11 months before it takes place the following year, giving only a month’s break between one year’s evetn and the beginning of the next year’s planning. Regrouping after the big day, the committee tries to figure out how to make the next year even more fun and to preserve what worked while improving what didn’t.
Plus, Burns said, the committee has to reach out to band directors early, because there are lots of other summer events in the state for which people would like to invite them.
Last year, Williams said, the decision by the committee to hold the Waseca Marching Classic virtually was not an easy one. Up through May, they still planned on having it in person, until eventually deciding that it would not be possible.
It was important to them, though, that they not cancel the event entirely.
“We felt so sorry for those band students,” Williams said. “They had lost everything. They couldn’t go to school.”
Following through with the annual event — even virtually — at least gave students the opportunity to perform and to be recognized by the community doing something that was meaningful to them.
“It was trying to get the band students through a very difficult time in their life,” Williams said.
This year, bands registered much earlier than they did in past years. Additionally, although the committee could still get another band or two for the parade — and they’ll take them up until the very end — they already have more for this year than they did two years ago.
“They’re itching to get out there and start competing again,” Burns said.
As parents of former Waseca Marching Jays, Williams and Burns said that their involvement in the annual event is driven by the knowledge of what these activities do for the kids who participate in them.
“We love seeing that they are doing what they love,” said Burns.