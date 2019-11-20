The Waseca Chorale will present International Carols of Christmas.
On Sunday, December 1 at 4 p.m. the chorale will perform at Sacred Heart Church in the 47th year of performing as a group.
“You want to do something different, but then especially at Christmas time,” Waseca Chorale Director Irene Mulcahey said. “It’s Christmas. You want to have music that the audience is going to recognize because they like to listen to music they recognize but then you want to do some new things too so it is a challenge always.”
Tickets can be purchased from chorale members, the Golden Touch Salon and at the door. Adult tickets are $7 and youth tickets for ages 12 and under are $5.
Each year a Christmas concert and a spring concert put on by the Waseca Chorale. For this Christmas concert the members spent about six weeks practicing in preparation each Monday for two hours.
“Most of the music that we sing at Christmas time is traditional carols that we sing all the time and so I found International Charol Suits,” Mulcahey said. “It’s a combination of three different suits and there’s only two pieces in the whole thing that I didn’t recognize. One was a Russion tune and one was a Scottish tune, everything else is stuff that we sing all the time. They’re just short so those are all songs that when people immigrated to the U.S. they brought with them and it was all familiar things and really well written... For the second half of the program I chose music that was more just American...and then we have three contemporary Christmas songs that were doing to finish it out. So kind of a broad spectrum of Christmas traditional and some of the new things as well.”
The songs chosen for the concert were picked with care, even adding some challenges with unknown songs and foreign language song additions for the chorale .
“Usually the songs are learnable,” Chorale President Al Judd said. “Irene does a good job picking out songs she knows we can handle and we try not to do too much with a foreign language. She knows where we are musically and so she does a good job picking out songs that we can handle and I think the good part about that is it sounds better and we’re not struggling.”
Currently the chorale is made up of about 50 members with Mulcahey as the director and numerous accompanists.
“We have always had wonderful directors,” Waseca Chorale member Cathy Dey said. “We’ve always had good pianists but we have super ones right now, super director and super pianists.”
The members of the chorale mostly participate for a hobby and some sing in other choir groups.
“We’re a volunteer group and it’s a hobby for most of us, but we want to maintain a high level and in order to do that we hire good musicians like Irene and the girls who play piano for us…,” Judd said. “We’ve always had good professional musicians that have led us musically… It’s allowed us to learn an awful lot about music...we’ve done contemporary and everything in between so as singers that allows us to really broaden our knowledge.”
To maintain professionalism there are a few expenses the group has to pay for. The group purchases music each year along with paying the director, accompanists and compensating the churches for allowing the chorale to use the space.
This fall the chorale received a grant from the Waseca Area Foundation, specifically the EF Johnson Foundation for $1,500.
“We’re so happy to be a part of the foundation and this grant helps us,” Judd said at the grant awards program. “We don’t have a lot of expenses but we do buy music and we do pay a director, she’s a professional and we have a couple of accompanists and we pay them as well, because they are skilled musicians. That adds to the quality of our performances, we appreciate them, we appreciate the foundation and we do genuinely appreciate getting this money it helps us immensely so thank you very much.”