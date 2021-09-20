The question of the evening was this: if water does not care about political boundaries, why should we when we're dealing with it?
Officials from Waseca, Blue Earth, Faribault and Freeborn counties came together Thursday at St. Olaf Lake Park in New Richland to discuss a multi-county water plan. The reason for the unusual collaboration across local governments was the problems faced by the Le Sueur River Watershed, an area of land which encompasses all four counties.
“This is a new way of doing water planning,” said Mark Schaetzke, district manager of the Waseca County Soil and Water Conservation District. “Historically, water plans were done on a county basis, so now we’re doing them on a watershed basis.”
The goals of the meeting were to inform watershed residents of the state of the watershed and to hear from the residents themselves, using community input to guide policy making.
“We have a really good understanding of the science,” Schaetzke said. “What we don’t always have a good understanding of is if this is what the people actually want to do with their property.”
The kickoff meeting was the first step in the One Watershed, One Plan process, a new state initiative aimed at supporting partnerships between local governments to develop targeted, measurable and achievable implementation plans to address the needs of local watersheds. The meeting was part of a two-year planning process between the counties, supported by a state grant from the Minnesota Board and Water Resources. The end goal is for the counties to produce a 10-year strategic water plan addressing the needs of the watershed.
Featuring a number of speakers from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, much of the meeting involved education around the problems being faced by the watershed. Facing erosion and sedimentation, for instance, instability in streams and rivers have resulted in loss of land, degraded water quality and impacts to nearby infrastructure. High flows in the watershed have also led to widening streambeds, forming sand bars and burying habitat for fish and other aquatic organisms.
According to a press release by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, “stream channel-forming flows have almost doubled since 1990.” Watershed communities, including those in Waseca County like New Richland, have been “severely impacted” by the resulting floods.
While community members present at the meeting expressed concerns about flooding and erosion, watershed residents also used the small group discussion period of the meeting to voice dissatisfaction with the way governments have historically dealt with issues related to conservation.
“We need to cut the time that some of this can be approved,” said Carol Kraus, a watershed resident. “People in this area don’t see results for decades. And in the meantime, the river keeps changing. I don’t like throwing money at things that don’t accomplish much.”
Other residents expressed frustration that state policymakers don’t understand the Greater Minnesota communities for which they draft policy, a concern which officials addressed repeatedly throughout the evening.
“Planning partners want this new One Watershed, One Plan to be rooted in what citizens care about,” said Kimberly Musser, Water Resources Center Director for the University of Minnesota. “We want that to be part of the groundwork.”