Waseca tabled a tax abatement resolution for Conagra Brands, Inc Tuesday at its city council meeting until an agreement can be finalized between the city and the developer.
The tax abatement is being looked over by the developer, who then has the chance to offer comments for changes before the final agreement is made.
“We’re hoping to hear back from Conagra at the end of the week with their comments on the agreement and then we both have to agree,” City Manager Lee Mattson said.
Mattson is hoping to bring the final agreement to the next council meeting for the resolution to be voted on by the council.
The preliminary tax abatement city council looked over is a 20-year agreement and is estimated to be just over $2 million. The property tax abatement is for 50 percent over 20 years, but will not exceed $115,000 in any given year.
Part of the tax abatement agreement is the business subsidy agreement that the city and developer must agree on as well. Under the subsidy agreement between the city and the developer there are certain benchmarks that must be met.
One of the benchmarks is the number of jobs created through the new facility. The new Conagra building will offer 225 full-time jobs, 119 of which need to be created in the first year the facility opens and 250 seasonal jobs within the first year as well. These two goals need to be met by the end of 2023 or there is a violation of the subsidy agreement.
Conagra, the parent company of Birds Eye Foods, plans to build a new 220,000-square foot facility on 47 acres to replace the current facility. The new facility will operate as a fresh-pack vegetable processing plant and it is believed it will process corn and peas.
Construction is expected to begin in the fall and the facility will open in 2022, according to a WCN July 22 article. Site improvements, facility and equipment is budgeted at $200 million, according to an application for a Greater Minnesota Business Development Public Infrastructure grant through the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, the Waseca Economic Development Authority filed.
The construction of a 16-inch water main remains a hurdle for the city to clear for the Conagra project to take off. At the Aug. 18 council meeting the council unanimously approved Stantec to make the water main improvements on Brown Ave needed for the Conagra project.
The construction of the trunk water main improvements are to enhance system fire flow capabilities, strengthen the water distribution system and to provide a potential future water tower site along Brown Ave.
This water main project is estimated to cost around $95,000.
This cost includes design research, existing and proposed utility tabulations, water main plan/profile design, standard utility construction details, notes and utility quantity tabulations.
The city has applied for state funding for 50 percent of the entire project including; engineering services and the segments of the water main. The grant has not yet been approved by the state.