Farmamerica held its first-ever Soil Health Night for the public August 22.
During this event, people were able to learn about the strip till cover crop effort that is being done at Farmamerica along with viewing a rainfall simulation and a tour of the test crops.
Soil health, soil quality, is defined as the continued capacity of soil to function as a vital living ecosystem that sustains plants, animals and humans according to the packet from the event.
“This was the first effort to introduce farmers in the area to soil health and to get the individuals together,” Farmamerica Site Manager Gene Kuntz said.
For the rainfall simulation five different test soil samples were taken from the ground of nearby farm land.
Each were given a different condition of compaction or cover crop for the soil. There was a conventional plot from a soybean field, strip till with cover crop, no till soybeans with cover crop, CRP and managed pasture samples.
The rainfall simulator was turned on over these five samples and the demonstrators Dan Nath and Dean Thomas let one inch of water fall before turning it off. While the water was falling people were supposed to be watching how it hit the soil surface and to see what each sample had for water infiltration and run off.
After doing two cycles of one inch of water, the samples were taken out of the containers and flipped over to see how much water infiltration each sample had. The goal was to have an even wet bottom on the soil sample and it should be easy to break apart.
The conventional soybean sample had no cover crop and was fairly dry on the bottom and had a lot of dark run off. The more run off in the bucket the more money the farmer is losing.
“If water's not going all the way through, then you’ve got problems,” Dean Thomas said.
After the rainfall simulator, the group moved inside the farm shop at Farmamerica to learn about soil health from Kuntz. Representatives from the soil and water conservation district and from the Cannon River Water Partnership to speak as well.
Kuntz spoke of two things that he thinks are ways to improve soil health and they are to reduce tillage and to use cover crops on fields.
“This is a learning thing for me,” attendee Mark Bosacker said. “Our canoe club supports in the efforts to help clean up the river so we’re interested. I’m interested I got involved with the watershed district talking about the erosion on the rivers when those big rains so we’re kind of the customer, people that recreate on the water, rivers and lakes and just trying to give our support of our recreational community.”
At Farmamerica there are 15 acres of test fields of corn and soybeans for the strip till cover crop effort, which is a five year effort in the second year.
A trial plot of 96-day corn using strip till and cover crops to try to improve soil health was planted and shown to the group of attendees. The rows are 60 inches wide for corn with cover crops between rows. Most farmers in the area do rows 30 inches wide.
One of the cover crops Kuntz spoke about were radishes that are planted between the corn on one of the test plots as a cover crop.
Another test plot is five and a half acres of Liberty Link Soybeans that Kuntz is working to get 100 bushels an acre from. A normal soybean crop gives between 50 to 60 bushels an acre.
The soybeans have been well cared for and growing so much so that they are not able to see where the rows are anymore.
Kuntz mentioned that when they were starting the process to grow 100 bushels an acre for soybeans they threw everything but the kitchen sink at the crop.
The tour of the corn and soybean fields concluded the Soil Health Night.