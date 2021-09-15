Back when the Waseca Marching Classic began bestowing the honor of parade grand marshal, its recipients were individuals who had given to Waseca’s band program.
Ruth and Joe Kozan, who started Waseca Music Co. and were deeply involved with the school band, were the first to be honored.
For its 34th year, Scarlett Renze, Corey Harguth, Kathy Harguth and Jeff Lane will be honored as grand marshals. All four are former board members who have retired since the 2019 Marching Classic.
“One way of saying ‘Thank you for time served’ of past board members is to name them grand marshals of the day,” said Mary Williams, treasurer and community relations manager for the Marching Classic. “We’ve enjoyed working with them.”
The four board members will be honored at the marching band field show competition. In addition to receiving a plaque, the grand marshals will have a chance to talk about how they contributed to the program over their years on the board.
While the Marching Classic does not always honor this many individuals in a single year, Williams said that having four board members retire within two years was reason enough to honor all four of them, especially given the disappointment of having to carry out the event virtually in 2020.
“Each of them has been valuable to our committee in different areas,” she said.
For Kathy Harguth, Corey Harguth's mom, the title is a great honor. She was on the board for more than a decade, and handled the uniforms for the Waseca Marching Jays for six years before that, so the band has been a huge part of her life.
It was very rewarding, she said, getting to travel with the band to competitions and watch them march in parades, as well as getting to know them on a different level.
Kathy’s daughter was also a member of the Waseca Marching Jays for all four years of high school, so Kathy knows the positive impact the band had on her children's lives. Beyond teaching its members how to be effective teammates, she said, it taught them discipline, which can be seen in their academic success throughout high school and college.
“I’m very proud to have my kids graduated from Waseca with the program they were in,” Kathy said. “Our whole music program is awesome in Waseca.”
Corey Harguth said it meant a lot to him to be honored as a grand marshal, since it was an important part of his life for the five years he was on the board after graduating from college as well as the four years in high school that he marched with the band.
As a former Marching Jay, Corey said he didn’t realize until he was on the board how much work the board puts into the Marching Classic behind the scenes.
The thing he’s most proud of, he said, was playing a key role in putting together a severe weather plan for the Marching Classic after they experienced severe thunderstorms in 2016. A trained meteorologist, Corey said he was grateful he could use his strengths to contribute to an organization he cared so much about.
The only thing he wishes he could change, he said, is the fact that he won’t be able to attend the Marching Classic in person this year since he lives in northwest Iowa. But he still thinks of the years he spent on the board helping to put together the event, "not only for the students of Waseca but all the people, the communities that come to us, bringing our city together one day every year."
For Jeff Lane, who spent more than 10 years on the board helping to set up the Marching Classic in a number of different ways, the title is a “high honor.”
“The part I like is watching the marching participants do their thing,” Lane said about his years on the board. “They spend a lot of time practicing … and this is an opportunity for them to showcase themselves, and to see that happen is really gratifying.”
For Lane, the Marching Classic is an opportunity for the whole town to see what the Marching Jays, as well as participating bands who travel in from out of town, are capable of.
For Renze, who said she’s been with the Marching Jays “forever,” the title is a “big honor.” Her work started in the 1980s with her sewing uniforms for the drum corps, and it wasn’t until 1990 that the first of her children joined the band. Another joined in 1993, and another in 1997.
“So it’s been a long time,” she said.
Renze was the Marching Classic board secretary. When a former Marching Classic president asked all the board members to write a synopsis on what duties their jobs consisted of, Rezne said she remembers writing ‘I write and I write and I write.’”
The things she’s most proud of, she said, is the camaraderie that the Marching Classic engenders in its participants and the expressions on the kids’ faces as they present a show they’ve worked hard to master.
Renze hopes that the Marching Classic continues well into the future. Through its 34 years, she said, there’s been some pretty slim years on the board, although they’ve always come through to put on a great event.
“After the COVID year, I think we can do almost anything,” she said.