While the work of nonprofits is not always given much attention, local organizations recognize the impact they have on people’s lives.
The Waseca Area Foundation celebrated its annual fall granting awards celebration on Nov. 10 at the Waseca Central Auditorium. More than $100,000 were awarded to over 25 different organizations in Waseca County, with funds coming from the E.F. Johnson Foundation Fund.
Grant recipients included Waseca High School, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School, Waseca Marching Classic, Waseca Public Library, Waseca Sleigh and Cutter, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Minnesota and more.
“It’s a feel-good event for everybody involved, whether you’re receiving grants or giving them,” said Amy Potter of the Waseca Area Foundation. “I think there’s just a lot that happens from the nonprofit world that you don’t realize on a daily basis and when you get to hear stories from 27 different organizations — how many organizations we heard from this fall — you hear all that they’re doing and it’s inspiring and humbling.”
Grants awarded that night will allow these organizations to do even more of the work they’re already doing to improve their local communities, Potter said. That includes the $4,000 given to Mary Williams and Edna Burns of the Waseca Marching Classic for their 35th anniversary event in fall 2022. The money will allow Williams and Burns to put on special performances and entertainment for the event.
Life-Work Planning Center, which provides workshops and training for women in Waseca and other counties in the region to overcome barriers and secure stable, better-paying jobs, was also awarded $2,200 at the event.
“It’s a privilege to be … stewards of the Foundation dollars and see those dollars go to work in our local communities,” Potter said.