Waseca local and entrepreneur Erin Wagner received two grants from a new state economic program Launch Minnesota to help her create her new app Gomigo.
Wagner created and is currently working to revamp Gomigo, which she named to mean "go out with friends" based off the Spanish word amigo.
She received $28,500 from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development's Launch Minnesota program for Gomigo. The app was live for people to download on their cell phones, but she has taken it down to make updates to the app.
Gomigo is an app that automatically schedules meet-ups based on friends and family’s schedules and what activities they are all interested in. People can set the app to plan activities once a week, once a month or however often they want to meet with their friends and family to do things.
“This is a project that is about more than having fun, it’s about curing loneliness,” Wagner said.
This is a passion project for her because it's an app that has helped her, as well, to get out of isolation and connect with friends and family due to long work hours of an entrepreneur.
“It's just meant to be a personal assistant for your social life,” Wagner said.
Another aspect of the app is for business owners.
Business owners will eventually be able to use the app to list what event or product they are offering for people to find on the app with the business hours, but it will not be offered in the initial launch in January.
Wagner said this will be the easiest, most cost effective marketing available for small businesses. Each business can choose how much they want to put into it for example a business could pick giving a dollar for every person Gomigo sends it and then people can rate the experience.
“We want to be sending people to high quality experiences,” Wagner said.
Gomigo has another feature that allows groups or clubs to add their own activities and pick what groups of friends or family to share the event with. Wagner said an example is if a church group has some members who can attend a movie, the others who can’t make the event could make a second activity like a board game that fits in their schedule.
“My objective was to cure loneliness and the next objective is to support small businesses,” Wagner said.
Launch Minnesota grants
The grant funds received from Launch Minnesota will pay for Wagner’s salary and marketing support for when she needs to hire more people to help with launching the app. She hopes to launch the app in January for people to use.
Since July, DEED has awarded 28 grants to 23 companies and seven entrepreneurs, of which 14 were target minority, veteran or woman-owned or located in Greater Minnesota, according to the announcement.
Wagner received a business operations grant and a housing/child care grant through this program for being a woman-owned company and in Greater Minnesota.
She said the grant funds will match what she spends, so if she spends a $200 Launch Minnesota gives her $100 and she contributes the other $100 and the state funds are given as a reimbursement to her through this grant.
“I feel like the way that they structured it (grant) is really responsible from the government point of view,” Wagner said. “They have a high chance of succeeding and only releasing the money after the work is done.”
She was able to use a lot of her own money to do development work for Gomigo and only applied for the grant when she got to the point of running out of money. This came after she had redesigned the app for a third time.
To save on some costs during the app build she used free apps AppGyver and Xano. Wagner said anyone interested in building their own app can reach out to her and she is willing to help people navigate these tools.
“I had made so much progress that a lot of the initial risk has been taken out,” Wagner said. “So from the state's perspective, it's pretty solid from that standpoint.”
Creating Gomigo
Gomigo started in January of 2020 as an app for college students to meet up for activities around campus. Wagner tested the app on Minnesota State University, Mankato’s campus in March, paying students $3 to look over the app for feedback to make adjustments.
She planned to launch the app on campus on March 16, but shortly before the date, she learned students weren’t returning to campus so she overhauled the app.
She made changes to Gomigo in a week to make it an app to help friends meet up for a meal at a restaurant that works for everyone in the time slot that they could all go. When she was ready with the modifications, restaurants were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This caused Wagner to take some time off from working on the app and re-evaluate what else it could be used for.
In May, Wagner say that virtual hangouts were popular and built the app to work as a Facebook Messenger bot, which cut her costs. The Facebook tools were unstable so the links didn’t always work.
“All of the work that I had done up to that point, everything I had developed to that point, I had to start from scratch,” Wagner said of moving forward with another edit to Gomigo.
In June Wagner started over with Gomigo, making it into what it is now as an app to connect friends and family to do activities they are all interested in.
“By August I was doing a lot of testing and rapid iteration of the setup process and in September I got to use it for a little bit,” Wagner said. “It was like all of my favorite people moved onto my block.”