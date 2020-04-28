Benya Kraus sees Waseca as her hometown and has visions of reinvesting in the community through partnerships.
Kraus is the executive director for Lead for Minnesota, Waseca, a non-profit meant to bring college graduates back to their hometowns to improve the community.
Lead for Minnesota, Waseca is the state headquarters and is an affiliate of Lead for America, a national recruitment and operations support. The vision of Lead for Minnesota is a more unified Minnesota, built upon communities that care.
In Waseca, Lead for Minnesota has put together a list of resources for COVID-19 with the help of city and county officials that community members can use.
“We launched a Waseca COVID-19 Neighborhood Support effort, which allows Waseca area residents to request support and volunteer to provide support for their neighbors ... ," Kraus said. "Lead For Minnesota has a hotline you can call, in addition to an online form you can fill out. We've distributed paper pamphlets to the front doors of almost 1,000 Waseca homes, and have an active and eager neighborhood volunteer corps ready to care for one another.
“We're doing this because we care about our community. Coronavirus is showing us how deeply interconnected we all are as humans. While we may need to stay in our homes and practice 'social distancing,' we must move through and emerge from this pandemic with a renewed sense of how much we depend on and can care for each other … ”
The website provides a centralized place for Waseca residents to access and collectively share resources related to COVID-19. Lead For Minnesota will help connect local volunteers to assist any neighbor in need during this time.
Some of the resources Lead for Minnesota, Waseca has listed is childcare, healthcare, caregivers, domestic violence, family/kids and numerous other resources that can be found on the website.
On the Lead for Minnesota, Waseca website people can also request support or volunteer to give support in Waseca.
The core program is a two-year paid fellowship that recruits, trains and places young leaders in their local communities working on the toughest challenges.
The Fellows are trained to do three things: creatively serve a community need, launch their own community and entrepreneurial venture and serve as a talent multiplier for their community.
Those who are Lead for Minnesota Fellows are a part of the Lead for America national movement of change-makers. Fellows attend the annual Changemaker Summit, build a network with local leaders, engage in national programming across the three core pillars and have access to the national network of leading mentors.
"With Waseca as our headquarters, it is an extension of our mission to have Waseca be a 'demonstration city' for what our Fellows can do for local communities across the state and nationwide," Kraus said. "We want to show our state, and our country, what it looks like to invest in these three components, and we hope it will catalyze a movement in Waseca and across Minnesota to see the possibility within their hometowns, too.
"As such, all of our hired staff must play a civic role in our community, we are invested in the economic recovery and downtown revitalization of our main street as a creative corridor for innovation and talent attraction, and we must be a catalytic force in caring for our community and our neighbors."