Jose Martinez-Ortiz was seen laughing daily in the Waseca Junior Senior High School cafeteria surrounded by friends.
On Aug. 17 he died in an ATV accident near Finland, Minnesota. His friend Carlos Gallegos was a passenger of the ATV and was also injured.
Martinez-Ortiz was a son, a brother, an uncle, a student and a friend, who is missed by many. A memorial made of balloons, signs, candles and flowers was set up on the fence of the Waseca Central building.
“Jose was a quiet, humorous guy,” Retired WJSHS Principal Jeanne Swanson said. “I will always remember him as a kind and respectful young man. He was intelligent, knew how to work and had many friends. He added a spark to the boys soccer team. He overcame challenges achieving his diploma this spring and had a bright future to look ahead to. His smile will be missed by many, including his friends, but especially by the family who loved him and whom he loved and protected.”
Martinez-Ortiz, 18 years-old, was a 2020 WJSHS graduate, a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, spent time with his family and worked at the local McDonald's.
He could be seen at the McDonald's serving customers, many whom he knew personally, on a regular basis.
“Jose Martinez-Ortiz gave me my coffee through the window where he worked, this day like so many greeted me,” WJSHS employee Jenaro Delgado said. “His face had a certain joy, which radiated tremendously when talking. When we were inside the place of his work he always greeted effusively, as if there were no tomorrow.”
When he wasn’t working or at school he spent his time playing soccer, being outdoors, playing video games or hanging with friends and family.
“During the school day in the high school where he attended, he was always seen in the school lunchroom, with a group of eight kids,” Delgado said. “They always hung together and you could see that the leader was Jose. However, he did not direct the group directly, but everyone who came to him had his opinion. He only laughed openly at the anecdotes of others. He looked calm, enjoying being able to have that group as friends. When I observed that they were there, I could see that the other kids respected Jose a lot, they listened to him carefully, he was very loved by them. When he stood up, everyone followed him, he was a quiet and kind leader.”
Martinez-Ortiz played soccer for the Waseca high school varsity soccer team and the club soccer team. Delgado is a soccer coach for the summer soccer program and often drove Martinez-Ortiz to club games along with other players.
“On one occasion when we returned from playing in Austin, we laughed so hard because he had told so many anecdotes about his life,” Delgado said. “He had a special way of telling his stories.”
Martinez-Oritz is remembered for his kindness, his infectious smile and humorous personality that he shared with everyone he met.
His friend Gallegos was injured in the ATV accident and was taken by helicopter to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
He was treated in the trauma center for injuries that included several broken ribs, a collapsed lung, bruised liver and a fracture in his shoulder, according to the GoFundMe page.
Gallegos is home and is able to eat with no restrictions according to his uncle Delgado.
“My nephew is a respectful kid,” Delgado said. “I have known him since the day he came to this world. He is a kind, cheerful and also a quiet boy. Every time we meet, he gives me a warm hug. Very reserved with his daily life, but very intelligent when doing activities that are of his importance.”
Since the crash two GoFundMe accounts were set up.
One account is for Gallegos to help with medical costs and at the time to help the family pay for hotels, food and other costs while he was in the hospital. So far just over $9,000 has been raised for the family out of the $15,000 goal.
The other GoFundMe account was created for Martinez-Ortiz to help with funeral costs and bills. In the month that the account has been active just over $14,000 was raised of the $15,000 goal.