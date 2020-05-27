The Waseca County Free Fair board announced Wednesday it has cancelled the 2020 fair.
In a Facebook post the fairboard announced Wednesday, May 27 that it will not be holding its annual free fair celebration due to COVID-19 concerns.
“It is with heavy hearts that the Waseca County Fairboard has made the decision to cancel the 2020 Waseca County Free Fair,” the post read. “We have had many discussions on what it would take to put on a fair this summer and to be able to do it safely during this pandemic with all of the necessary sanitization, social distancing requirements and the current restrictions for large group gatherings. After careful consideration and in consultation with our elected county officials and keeping in accordance with state and county health guidelines we have come to the decision that it is impossible for us to monitor and enforce these requirements.”
The county free fair is always one of the highlights of the summer in Waseca County.
Every year there are games and rides for visitors to test out along with a variety of fair foods. All of the buildings on the grounds are filled with projects, animals and local businesses for people to check out as well.
During the week of the fair there are several events for all ages to attend. There are bands in the beer garden for entertainment, tractor pulls to watch, 4-H competitions, enduro races and many other activities that people from all over attend the fair for.
All of these activities will all be put on hold until the summer of 2021 when the free fair returns.
“We simply do not have the resources to be able to ensure the safety of our staff, volunteers, vendors, exhibitors and fair visitors,” the post continued. “Please know that this was not an easy decision for us or one that was made lightly and we are extremely disappointed that we cannot put the fair on this year. We will continue to work with the Waseca County 4-H program to help support them so that the 4-H members are able to showcase their projects however that may look going forward. We are looking forward with great anticipation to the 2021 Waseca County Free Fair which will better than ever. Thank you for your support, stay safe and we will see you in 2021.”