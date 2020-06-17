Andrea Burger can hardly believe the smiles and the energy coming from her Anytime Fitness clients. After being closed for nearly three months, the center and others throughout the state opened their doors June 10.
"I don't even know how to describe seeing them all again and they all support each other in their fitness goals and they’re just happy to be back," Burger said.
Gyms and workout centers finally opened as of Wednesday, June 10.
This comes after being closed due to safety concerns from COVID-19. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced all gyms would close March 17. Under certain guidelines, they can now open at 25% capacity. In Waseca County, numerous gyms and workout centers are open and ready to help members who rely on their services.
Opening with safety measures
The new guidelines also require the businesses to adopt a COVID-19 Preparedness Plan that is implemented to keep staff and members safe from the novel coronavirus.
Guidelines include: ensure social distancing of 6 feet, limit capacity to 25 percent, encourage masks be worn, establish a regular disinfection routine, establish 6 feet or more between equipment and group exercise classes should follow social distancing with no person-to-person contact.
With the 25 percent capacity limit, Anytime Fitness has a capacity of 26 people, Fit Time has a capacity of 10 and Snap Fitness has a capacity of 60 people in the gym at one time. Another option is the Workout Center in Waseca.
Each of these gyms has added more hand sanitizer stations throughout the space, cleaning numerous times a day and spreading equipment apart along with other additional safety measures.
“It's nice (to be open), there's a lot of people who work out,” Snap Fitness Manager Jairus Volkmann said. “It’s nice they can get back to their routine and get back to feeling somewhat normal.”
Though the state presented guidelines that each gym is following, some are doing more than what is required.
“Something that we did on our own that I think and I feel really sets the tone for a safe environment is we installed the Reme Halo system,” Fit Time in Janesville owner Elisa Johnson said. “It runs in our air ducts and so it will kill 99 percent of airborne and surface germs. I felt like that was a good idea for even just the regular cold and flu season. Just to keep our members safe and community safe….”
At Anytime Fitness, complementary masks are being handed out and staff are encouraging members to wear one when they are unable to be 6 feet apart from others in the gym. While the state doesn't require masks be worn while patrons are working out, they are encouraged to do so.
Cost of being closed
COVID-19 kept the gym closed for almost three months meaning little to no income for most.
With being closed the gyms weren’t able to bring in new members but to help current members out some of the local facilities suspended member fees or cut the price.
Fit Time in Janesville gave a discount of 50% off membership fees for June and didn’t charge membership dues in April or May.
Shortly after being forced to close, the owner of Snap Fitness decided to waive membership dues for April and postponed the annual club enhancement fee.
Volkmann posted on the Snap Fitness Facebook page “If you still decide to cancel, please remember we are a locally owned small business. As it is for many, this situation is putting significant financial strain on our club and its employees.”
Gyms were able to help members with suspended dues or discounts, but the clubs and their owners still had bills to pay for the almost three months they were closed.
At Fit Time in Janesville, Johnson says her bank helped with low interest rates. Another big help for her was the community of Janesville.
“Our community really stepped up and the school bought gift cards,” Johnson said. “So I will be really thankful for them for a long time.”
Snap Fitness also worked closely with its sister company, Pizza Ranch during the closure.
When people got takeout, they were to keep their receipt and write their name on the back. Once Snap Fitness reopened they hosted a drawing for a free two months.
Keeping active at home
Gyms are now open with the procedure changes to keep members and employees safe, but while they were closed being on social media was key.
During the closure, members were still being served through online workouts and an app that provided free at home workouts. At Fit Time in Janesville online workouts were key.
“When we were closed we didn't charge for memberships and more often in the beginning we posted several videos online like ab workouts and general ideas of getting into a running routine,” Johnson said. We were trying to stay connected with the community. …”
Anytime Fitness offered coaching through an app that offers at-home workouts without equipment. Live workouts were also offered periodically through the Facebook page and Instagram account.
“I think we’re just really excited to be back,” Burger said. “It's so great to be back and to see our fit fam reuniting. That's the best part, seeing our members get to work on their health and fitness.”
Snap Fitness also had trainers offer online workouts when the gym was closed.
“Things are pretty much back to where we were,” Volkmann said. “Probably after the Fourth of July we will be doing more classes and stuff….”
At Snap Fitness some classes have been returned to start with, more will be back soon. Dance cardio blast and circuit training are being offered currently.
“We're super excited that we can be open at any capacity,” Johnson said. “We felt like we had a good plan to keep our community safe and we were definitely ready to be open.”