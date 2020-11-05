The Waseca City Council has approved a plan to spend its remaining federal coronavirus funds ahead of the Nov. 15 deadline.
The city received $680,097 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to offset expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic the city incurred from March 1 through Nov. 15. With the deadline looming, the council approved the spending of the last of the funds at its Nov. 4 meeting.
“Throughout this time, the city has been creating programs: Business and Non-Profit Grant Program, utilities assistance for residents, increasing staff telework abilities and increasing virtual meetings,” Finance Director Alicia Fischer said.
Fischer presented the city staff's final expenditure recommendations for the CARES Act funds. After the deadline, any unspent funds will revert to Waseca County to spend by Dec. 30.
The council approved the final Business and Non-Profit grants totaling $30,200 on Nov. 4.
In July, the council approved $300,000 from the city's CARES Act funds to be combined with Waseca County's federal funds to create the Business and Non-Profits grant program in coordination with the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce. The city has awarded a total of $238,200 through the grant program. Each business and non-profit received between $3,000 and $15,000 based on the number of employees. Sole proprietors with no employees were eligible for up to $3,000.
On Nov. 4, the council also approved dividing the remaining $61,800 among the businesses and non-profit organizations in Waseca. Each business and non-profit organization will receive $618. Volunteer-run non-profits are ineligible for this money since those organizations had a chance to apply for the Business and Non-Profit with Volunteers grant program.
The city has also used its CARES Act funds to increase telework capabilities, provide economic assistance to businesses, reimburse the Economic Development Authority for its forgivable loan portion of programing in March, load limiting equipment, mitigation efforts at city facilities and other expenses related to COVID-19.