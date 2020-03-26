Beginning next week the Waseca County News will publish on Thursdays instead of Fridays.
Readers can expect the paper in the mail on Thursday. The move was made to streamline production services for Adams Publishing Group of Southern Minnesota, the parent company of the Waseca County News. The move also will help provide better awareness of upcoming weekend events in the Waseca area, which is a benefit for readers looking for weekend activities.
Those seeking to submit news for the Waseca County News can do so on Monday, Tuesday to ensure it will appear in that week’s edition.
As always, the Waseca County News will provide news on a 24-hour basis on its website wasecacountynews.com.