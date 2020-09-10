The Waseca girls soccer team will not play its scheduled Friday game against Marshall in Marshall after a positive COVID-19 test among the team.
Waseca Public Schools received notification of the positive test Sept. 3 and the last known contact took place Sept. 1 when the Bluejays faced Mankato Loyola in Mankato.
The person who tested positive and others with the team have been in quarantine. The first day the team can return to play is Sept. 15.
The scheduled game against Marshall will not be postponed nor will it go down as a forfeit, Waseca Activities Director Joe Hedervare said.
The Bluejays have two matches a week scheduled for the rest of the season so there isn’t an available date to reschedule the game against Marshall.
To be eligible for the conference title teams have to play 50 percent of their scheduled matches. The conference championship will be determined by winning percentage, Hedervare said.
Whether Waseca returns for any matches remains a question. Data released by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday showed Waseca County with a 50.51 case rate per 10,000. When a county records a rate of greater than 50, the MDH advises school districts move to distance only learning for all students. If Waseca Public Schools chooses to move to distance only learning, then athletics cannot continue until the district moves back to a hybrid model.
Waseca Public Schools has a School Board workshop meeting scheduled Thursday where it's likely to discuss the district's learning model.