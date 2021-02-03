A retired Blue Earth County public works director will step in as Waseca County’s interim highway engineer as it works to fill the position permanently.
The Waseca County Board approved on Tuesday, Feb. 2 an employment agreement with Alan Forsberg for his engineering services and appointed him interim supervisor of the county’s Highway Department until April 30. Forsberg will be paid an hourly rate of $100 without benefits and will worki 20-24 hours per week. The hourly rate is less than the cost of the county outsourcing the work to a consultant, said Waseca County Administrator Michael Johnson said. Forsberg’s contract with Waseca County includes a non-compete clause, although he is currently finishing a contract with Redwood County on a bridge project, according to Johnson.
“He has a long resume of county engineering services, over 25 years as the Blue Earth County engineer, retired from there and has since done a couple interim stints with Steele County,” Johnson said. “I believe he is more than qualified.”
Nathan Richman has a contract as Waseca County’s engineer through May 30 and the county board decided in January to not continue his contract. Johnson clarified at the county board meeting on Tuesday that Richman is still employed with the county, but is no longer in that role. The state requires counties to have an engineer either on staff or contracted.
“We have been in a tough situation the last few weeks,” Johnson said.
Johnson noted that county officials have been talking with consultants to find a long-term solution and Forsberg’s contract can either end early or be extended if the county doesn’t have a new engineer to permanently fill that role by the end of April.
In other business, the county board ratified amending its agreement with the Minnesota Counties Computer Cooperative for property tax software. The cooperative is discontinuing its services with the vendor because the software is now obsolete and the amendment allows Waseca County to continue using the vendor for system maintenance while the county switches to new software. Waseca has used its current system for 40 years.
The county board then approved the purchase of new tax software iasWorld for $278,400. A bulk of the cost, $257,600, is a one-time cost to implement the system and the annual cost for maintenance will be $66,482, which is more than the county is currently paying. Johnson said Minnesota counties have known for about six years that this situation was coming and Waseca County has already earmarked $300,000 for the purchase.
“Our tax software… is the most important software we have. If we can’t collect taxes, we have cities and schools and townships and the county not getting their money. To me, it’s worth the money to have something that’s stable, something that’s good and something that will work,” County Auditor/Treasurer Tammy Spooner told the board.
Contracting with a new software vendor rather than attempting to do it autonomously is the “only realistic option" for the county in terms of IT and staffing because it would cost Waseca County twice as much to do it on its own, Johnson said. Only one county in Minnesota does it autonomously, he added.
The next step is to communicate with counties of like size to Waseca County who are also moving forward with the new software, and implementation is expected to take about 18 months in the “best case scenario” because there is an “abundance” of Minnesota counties that will be implementing it, Johnson said. The old software will become obsolete in 2023 and Waseca County doesn’t want to be the last county on the system, he said.
Commissioner Doug Christopherson said he was thinking about how many residents have to pay their taxes to cover the cost for the new tax software and asked Johnson for price options from different vendors. Johnson replied that there are two tax software options for Minnesota counties other than the one being phased out and the two have similar costs.
County Assessor Joe Udermann also noted that compared to the other option, iasWorld’s system is built with redundancies in case the county’s system goes down in a disaster and the county can have comfort in the knowledge that it has a backup system, which is “priceless.”