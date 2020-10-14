Waseca Junior Senior High School students voted for the 2020 homecoming court, choosing 10 seniors as this year’s royalty.
Homecoming is always a big celebration at the beginning of the school year for students. This year the event is planned a little differently, due to the pandemic
The court members met on Monday for photos and to get the information for Homecoming Week Oct. 20-23.
The members of the court are Rachel Borneke, Mariah Daniel, Jacklynn Jevning, Ella Pehrson, Gabriela Rodriguez, Laney Srp, Ryan Dufault, Connor Buchele, Zander Fitzsimmons, Mason Gehloff, Marcus Hansen and Keyreese Willingham.
A prerecorded pepfest video will be shown Wednesday during Bluejay Connect time for the students in school and again Friday, Oct. 23 for the rest of the students to see.
While this isn’t a traditional homecoming celebration, the administrators and court members are working to make it as much fun as possible.
Throughout Homecoming Week there are four dress up days. Each day is a different theme with students both at-home and in-person at the school able to win a prize for the best costume. A prize will be given for the best at-home costume and a prize for the best in-person costume.
Coronation is Oct. 21 at 2 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center. This is not open to the public or students due to concern about COVID-19, but each court member will get at least four tickets apiece to invite family or friends.
Anyone not in person can view the coronation on Facebook Live through the Waseca Public Schools Facebook page.
Following coronation, a reverse parade outside of the school, takes place at 5:30 p.m.
Homecoming court and the Bluejays’ fall athletes will line the sidewalk around the building while vehicles drive around to wave and see everyone. The marching band is also going to play music in a designated area.