While many employers can brag about their “Best Boss Ever” coffee mugs, only one man in the area can truly call himself the top boss of 2022.
The Community Awards Event, held annually in January, is the one night out of the year where the city of Waseca gathers together to recognize local residents who work hard to help better the community.
The Boss of the Year award goes to the person who has significant tenure, is respected as a supervisor, leads and mentors employees, contributes to the well-being of the community and is involved in community organizations, initiatives projects, and a member in good standing of the Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce.
Following high school, Dennis had an interest in science and thought he wanted to go to medical school. Once he was in college, Dennis quickly came to the conclusion that he didn’t want to go to school for as long as it would be necessary to complete medical school.
“I was also drawn to counseling,” Dennis said. “My dad was a pastor.”
While growing up, Dennis had seen his father work with families in difficult situations. He saw how his dad had significantly helped the families in need.
“I did not feel called by God to enter the ministry,” Dennis said. “I thought being a funeral director would satisfy my interests.”
Dennis took what he was interested in — medicinal practices and helping people — without the need for years of schooling, which led him to the funeral industry.
Dennis through the years has served on the boards of the Waseca Jaycees, Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce, Waseca Lakeside Club, and Christ Community Church. He has also served with the Waseca Chamber Ambassadors.
“I have enjoyed living in Waseca,” Dennis said. “And serving on these various boards with other members of the community.”
Dennis was nominated for boss of the year by his employees at Dennis Funeral & Cremation Services.
“He deserved it,” said Aaron Omtvedt, an employee at the funeral home. “It’s something that we could have done years ago. We got an email and thought it was a perfect opportunity.”
According to Omtvedt, Dennis is very honest and holds himself to high standards. While the funeral industry is a rather stable job to have, Dennis chooses to make his employees his main priority.
“I feel safe and cared for,” Omtvedt stated.
Sarah Miller, an employee at the funeral home, said Dennis has worked at and owned the funeral home for nearly 40 years, showing his commitment and dedication to the community.
“The longevity of his staff is a testament of his character and leadership as an employer,” Miller said.
Miller added she is inspired by Dennis and the work that he does, having first started working at the funeral home at the age of 21 with no experience.
“Tim took me under his wing and taught me everything that he knows about the business,” she said. “He is a man of integrity, showing the utmost respect and compassion for each and every family he has served over the years.”
As to winning the Boss of the Year award, Dennis admitted he was surprised — the thought had never crossed his mind.
“I feel undeserving,” Dennis said. “My employees are true professionals and require very little oversight. It is truly an honor to work with the staff I have.”
Dennis’ family has always been a source of inspiration for him. He said his wife, Becky, and their four daughters have always inspired him to be a good husband, father and provider.
“I have worked beside my wife, Becky, for years,” Dennis said. “I have always had a great deal of respect for her both at work and at home.”