NEW RICHLAND — Barry Mudgett, 42, of New Richland was charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.
According to court documents, a Waseca County Sheriff’s deputy obtained a search warrant for an ongoing investigation on Mudgett in the County of Waseca around Dec. 19, 2018. The warrant was for Mudgett's residence.
After the initial search warrant the deputy was granted an additional search warrant for Mudgett's cell phone.
Upon searching his cell phone the deputy allegedly found what he believed to be child pornography and sent the images to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
On or about Aug. 8, the deputy received a report/images back from the BCA that reportedly contained child pornography from Mudgett’s cell phone. The deputy received several disks back.
One of the disks allegedly contained images that had been "bookmarked" by Mudgett of what the deputy believed to be child pornography.
The deputy reportedly submitted 500,000 nude images of what appeared to be child pornography and adult pornography. The deputy was able to view about 60,000 images while at the BCA, due to time constraints. Of these viewed images the deputy allegedly found 127 images that appeared to be child pornography, which the BCA put on a disk/report.
There were four videos that reportedly appeared in the gallery of Mudgett’s Samsung Galaxy J3 Luna Pro cell phone. The videos appeared to be of child pornography that was videotaped using the camera of Mudgett’s own cell phone of a laptop computer, which depicted the videos.
This report was filed in District Court State of Minnesota September 6, 2019.