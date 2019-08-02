Though there are varying takes, climate change, or just weather in general, is a topic at the forefront of many people’s minds.
In Waseca, extreme weather conditions have been plentiful in recent years, whether it be flooding or tornadoes. And now, a climatologist has noted that the small community has experienced one of the most drastic temperature ranges in the state this year.
According to climatologist Brain Brettschneider’s findings, Waseca has the third largest difference between the highest heat index at 111 degrees on July 19 and the lowest wind chill at -56 degrees on January 29 of all Minnesota cities. That equals a 167-degree difference.
“It was a relatively short lived event. The day before and the day after were lower,” Brettschneider said. “I think it’s fairly extreme, but I wouldn’t expect this range to happen more than every 15 to 20 years (regionally).”
He stated that, based on climatology in the surrounding area, he would best guess that Waseca would have a range of 140 degrees in a typical year.
Originally it was thought that Waseca had an even higher difference at 177 degrees, but there was an anomaly that threw some of the data off. On June 16, there was an extreme reading that went from a heat index at 5 a.m. of 59 degrees; 40 minutes later, the heat index was reported at 90 degrees; and then 30 minutes later, it was back down to a heat index of 72 degrees.
Regardless, 167 degree is an extreme range.
“Is it significant, absolutely,” Brettschneider said. “Is it as epic? No, but is it significant …”
He went on to say that the peak heat index for recent years is not too far above normal but is rising faster than the air temp and humidity levels have risen in the upper Midwest, central great plains, over the decades. He stated that he is often asked how the cold wind chill temperatures factor into climate change.
“In the winter, you can still get cold, but the probability of extreme cold is less likely each year, but it can still happen,” Brettschneider said. “ That’s what happened in January; it’s a less likely event, but 50 years ago, that would have been regular, but it shouldn’t be viewed as a counterpoint of warming climate.”
Many areas from Minnesota to Chicago, Illinois to Indiana had the lowest wind chill’s in close to 25 years.
“You (Waseca) had a 25 year low wind chill event and then a fairly typical high heat index, but the combo made for an unusually large range,” Brettschneider said.
On NASA’s climate change website, there were several facts listed of what has changed already.
The planet’s average surface temperature has risen about 1.62 degrees Fahrenheit since the late 19th century, a change driven largely by increased carbon dioxide and other human-made emissions into the atmosphere. Most of the warming occurred in the past 35 years, with the five warmest years on record taking place since 2010. Not only was 2016 the warmest year on record, but eight of the 12 months that make up the year — from January through September, with the exception of June — were the warmest on record for those respective months.
The oceans have absorbed much of this increased heat, with the top 700 meters (about 2,300 feet) of ocean showing warming of more than 0.4 degrees Fahrenheit since 1969.
The Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets have decreased in mass. Data from NASA’s Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment show Greenland lost an average of 286 billion tons of ice per year between 1993 and 2016, while Antarctica lost about 127 billion tons of ice per year during the same time period. The rate of Antarctica ice mass loss has tripled in the last decade.
The global sea level rose about 8 inches in the last century.
The number of record high temperature events in the United States has been increasing, while the number of record low temperature events has been decreasing, since 1950. The U.S. has also witnessed increasing numbers of intense rainfall events.
Climate change can be seen in Waseca, but it is not an isolated incident to only this area.