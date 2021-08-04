Despite closing its doors permanently in 1992, the University of Minnesota, Waseca and its preceding iteration, the Southern School of Agriculture, live on, at least in the abstract, due to the work of Cindy Glamm and the school's alumni association.
Glamm, a 1978 UMW graduate who serves as the president of the association's board, works with her fellow 18 board members to keep alumni in touch and abreast as to what other alumni are up to. The board meets four times throughout the year, during which key decisions are made such as which initiatives and/or businesses will receive charitable donations from the group.
Ag in the Classroom, a series of educational programs aimed at improving the agricultural literacy of preK-12 students, as well as Farmamerica have been the two primary beneficiaries of its donations in the recent past, according to Glamm.
However, the association's primary goal is keeping the legacy for UMW and SSA alive by providing scholarship money for the children and grandchildren of alums who are looking to further their post-high school education. A student is eligible to apply for one of two $500 scholarships during their senior year of high school or freshman year of college.
"That's one of our big things that we really stress and try to keep on top of [in order to] keep UMW in the mix so it's not forgotten," Glamm said. "All the alumni were there for a reason, so we're trying to help support the next generation."
Although the scholarships were originally intended to be awarded to students who would be studying ag in some capacity, the association has modified the criteria to include children and grandchildren of alums who will be attending either a two- or four-year college or university, regardless of major. "We're trying to get as many younger generations as we can," Glamm said.
This year's recipients were Emily Burns, daughter of Curt Burns, who attended UMW from 1989-90, and Isaac Rott, the grandson of David Rott, who graduated from SSA in 1961.
— Lucas Seehafer