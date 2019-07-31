A woman is charged with stealing over $2,500 in deposits while working at Dollar Tree in Waseca.
Mary Christine Keophotisane, 38, of Albert Lea, was charged in Waseca County District Court with felony theft. She allegedly stole three deposits from July 13-15, later apologizing to a supervisor via text message.
According to the complaint, the alleged thefts were reported to police by a Dollar Store district manager. The manager shared a text message conversation that she said was between her and Keophothisane; one of the messages Keophothisane allegedly sent said she was dealing with threats and blackmail, which is why she took three deposits. She offered to pay the deposits back "little by little" in the message.
She later reportedly admitted to investigators that she stole the deposits. She told police she didn't have any of the money still in her possession. She declined to say why she needed the money, according to the complaint.
Keophothisane was a Dollar Tree employee for five years, and her most recent position was assistant manager in the Waseca store, starting in January 2019.