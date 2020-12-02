Waseca County is increasing its funding for the electric fish barrier and grants to prevent invasive species from entering the county’s waterways.
The county is doubling its annual funding for the electric barrier installed by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources in 2018 to prevent invasive carp from reaching Lake Elysian and other lakes and wetlands via the Minnesota and Le Sueur rivers.
The Waseca County Board approved a five-year contract with the DNR to provide $6,000 per year for the electric barrier, as well as approved the county’s 2021 Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention Plan on Tuesday, Dec. 1. This is the county's first agreement with the DNR for the electric barrier.
Common carp are already in the waterways, but the barrier is intended to prevent bighead, silver and grass carp from reaching the area, county Planning and Zoning Administrator Mark Leiferman told the county board. In addition to the barrier at Lake Elysian, the DNR has a second electric barrier in Blue Earth County to help prevent the carps' migration.
The $2 million project to construct the barrier was funded by the Outdoor Heritage Fund. The barrier was turned on in the spring of 2019 and the DNR has been incurring the operation costs since then, according to Craig Soupir, the DNR's Waterville area fisheries supervisor. The agreement between the DNR and Waseca County has been a "work in progress" in the last few years, with the long-term goal of partnering with the counties to offset some of the operating costs for the electric barrier, Soupir told the Waseca County News.
The money from the county will cover operational costs including electricity, propane and safety inspections. The DNR didn't ask the county to contribute a specific amount, but the county was asked to provide an amount at its discretion and many counties in the state with electric barriers are contributing similar amounts, Soupir said.
Now that the barriers have been operational for a couple of years, staff has a better idea of the costs to maintain them and the county wanted to pitch in more financially because it helps the county, said Haley Byron, the water resources specialist for Waseca County.
“We do get a lot of benefit from having the barrier there for Elysian and the area,” she told the Waseca County News.
The county’s budget for implementing its invasive species prevention plan next year is $47,200, which is funded with money it receives from the DNR.
The county currently has a fund balance of $165,000 for its invasive species prevention activities. While the current funding setup has existed since 2015, the county was receiving funding prior to that, which allowed the county to grow its balance, Leiferman told the county board.
Waseca County is also slated to provide $10,000 in grants to lake associations for their invasive species removal activities next year, an increase from $8,000 this year.
The county spent $12,000 this year on boat inspections. A total of 703 hours were spent on inspections this year and there were 2,757 inspections, according to Leiferman.
In other action on Tuesday, the county board approved conditional use permits for two new solar farms. Rolling Hills Solar will be a 1-megawatt solar garden with 3,600 solar panels on about 8 acres of a 49-acre site a few miles from Waseca. Elysian Lake Solar will be a 1-megawatt solar garden with 3,600 solar panels on more than 7 acres of a 44-acre site near Janesville.