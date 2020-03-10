The new Casey’s General Store in Janesville will open on Thursday, March 12.
A grand opening will be held over two days on March 13 and 14 for special local deals, games and prizes available. One lucky person will win free pizza for a year according to the facebook post.
Casey's new store is located at 424 S Main St. just off the Hwy. 14 Janesville exit next to the City shop.
The former BP gas station was turned into a Casey’s General Store in August with the intention of only keeping the building until the new building across town was ready. The former BP gas station will permanently close on Wednesday, March 11 at 11 p.m.
The new location will bring Casey’s famous pizza to town since the temporary location didn’t offer the pizza.
Customers of the Casey’s will also be able to get bakery donuts that are made fresh in the store every day from scratch along with home-made cookies. Not only will the store offer quality fuel there will be a soft serve machine, coffee station with cappuccino and various snacks and drinks for customers to choose from.
Casey’s is open Monday through Sunday from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. with carryout offered Monday through Sunday 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. To order from Casey’s or for other questions the stores number is 507-234-2204.