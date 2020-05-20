The Waseca area class of 2020 graduation special section will be inserted in the May 28 edition of the Waseca County News. The section will include photos and info for the 2020 seniors graduating this spring.
The Waseca County News also has added a new virtual graduation section at www.wasecacountynews.com. Click on the ‘Class of 2020’ tab at the top of the home page, and you’ll be taken to the virtual section. There, you can search by city or by a student’s name. You can also submit a graduate profile to the page, using the ‘Submit Profile’ option in the upper right hand corner.