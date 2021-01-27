The Waseca school district is continuing forward with bringing students back to the classroom for the first time since November.
During the Jan. 21 Waseca School Board meeting, Superintendent Eric Hudspith said there was currently one positive student COVID-19 case that the district is aware of, with a handful of students in quarantine.
“Since returning to the hybrid learning, we have been able to maintain that mitigation of what's been happening in our community... and we are excited that next week our fourth, fifth and sixth graders will also join the full schedule," Hudspith said on Jan. 21.
Starting this week, all kindergarten through sixth-grade students in the Waseca school district returned to in-person learning four days a week, while the seventh- through 12th-grade students are continuing in the current hybrid model.
At WIS, students will practice social distancing of three feet, per the guidelines sent out by Gov. Tim Walz, along with the school adding more tables to the lunch room and using staff to create more classrooms with smaller class sizes.
Hudspith said he is hoping to bring seventh- through 12th-graders back in-person more through synchronous learning starting Feb. 2.
In synchronous learning, students in seventh through 12th grade will be required to log into their classes virtually when they are distance learning to keep connected during their school hours, though not all classes will require students to do so or to stay online virtually the entire class period.
"It's not a change in learning model. There are two reasons we're moving to synchronous learning: first, so we get back into the daily schedule, kids are up, connecting during normal class times, the other is to kind of help connect kids again more because that's what's missed a lot," Waseca Junior Senior High School Principal Jason Miller said.
He went on to say that it doesn't mean a student is going to be on the computer the entire day, some classes that are hands on or require work at the school will look different or a class might explain the work to be done and let the student work independently offline with the option to get back online to ask questions.
An example Miller shared is that if a student is in a science class that is working on a lab, the student wouldn't do the lab during distance learning days but wait to do complete it in-person. Instead, on at-home learning days, the student would work on other science learning material instead of being in a virtual class.
Hudspith said he sees this learning model as a temporary transition to moving the students back to four days a week in-person learning.
As the learning model adapts and changes, safety is still a top priority for students, staff and families.