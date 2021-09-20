The Daughters of the American Revolution kicked off U.S. Constitution Week, Sept. 17-23, with a full minute of bell ringing at 3 p.m. in front of the Waseca Courthouse on Friday.
Bells rang from the hands of children on the courthouse lawn, from the Fire Department and five churches across the county.
They call the event “Bells Across America,” and Friday was the group’s second year participating. The regional chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, called the Anthony Wayne Chapter, hopes that by setting aside a week every year to celebrate the Constitution, residents will become more aware of its value and will take greater pains to see it protected and preserved.
“It’s so important to preserve this document, this constitution, because it’s preserving our freedoms, our way of life,” said Marilyn Wilkus, U.S. Constitution Week chair for the Anthony Wayne chapter. “Other countries are envious of us having this constitution, our freedoms.”
The ringing of the bells at 3 p.m. represents when the Constitution was signed, first by George Washington and then by 39 delegates on Sept. 17, 1787, closing the Constitutional Convention in the old Philadelphia State House — now Independence Hall. Having coordinated with local churches and other residents to ring their bells all at once, the Daughters of the American Revolution aimed to have Waseca County be a part of bells ringing all across the country for this minute.
With more than a million women having joined the national Daughters of the American Revolution organization since it was founded over 125 years ago, the scale of that ambition is not implausible. The service organization has been observing U.S. Constitution Week since 1955, when it petitioned the U.S. Congress to commemorate Sept. 17-23 as U.S. Constitution Week. Pres. Dwight Eisenhower signed the resolution into law a year later.
“This is something that I personally look forward to every year,” said Mayor Roy Srp at the Sept. 7 Waseca City Council meeting before proclaiming Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week and signing the proclamation.
“The celebration’s goals are threefold,” said DAR President General Denise Doring VanBuren in a press release. “To encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787; to remind the public that the Constitution is the basis of America’s great heritage and the foundation for its way of life; and to emphasize U.S. citizens’ responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the U.S. Constitution.”
For Susan Jirele, who joined the Anthony Wayne Chapter in the 1960s and was U.S. Constitution Week chair until recently, the importance of the Constitution is something that people cannot be reminded of enough.
“The Constitution, paired with the Declaration of Independence, gives us a guarantee of our freedoms,” Jirele said. “I hope we never lose it.”
In a continued effort to raise awareness of U.S. Constitution Week, the Daughters of the American Revolution also rode in the Waseca Marching Classic parade on Saturday.