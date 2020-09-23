Waseca native Tanya Keyes Herbst started The Christopher Center to follow her passion of helping children with autism and their families.
The Christopher Center is a space for children with autism and their families to gather. The center offers consultations, classes, support groups, social time with other children with autism, special events, speaker events and a place to work on certain skills particular to the child's needs.
“I've been dreaming for years about creating a center for kids with autism that was more geared toward families and parents instead of just a place to go have therapy,” Herbst said “I just thought I could never financially take the risk to try to do it and all of sudden that door opened.”
Services are offered for early childhood, which is birth to 7 years old at the center.
Expertise
Herbst received her bachelor's degree from Minnesota State University, Mankato in social work and school social work with a minor in special education, she received her master's degree through MSU in early childhood special education, and she has her parent education license as well as an autism licensure through the University of St. Thomas.
With her degrees she has worked in a variety of settings working with early childhood for nearly 30 years and has specialized in special education and autism for the past 15 years.
All of this experience and education has allowed her to share her passion of helping children with autism and families. She is the autism specialist for the Mankato School District full time along with working at the center.
“I'm here just to lend my experience and my expertise and just try to really support those kiddos and those families so that they're not feeling so isolated,” Herbst said.
The Christopher Center
She wants families to feel comfortable to come to the center and participate in classes or a family member to join a support group. She wants to provide the tools needed by the families to be successful. A full list of services is available on the Christopher Center website.
“I just really wanted to create a place where families could come and feel welcome,” Herbst said. “Where they feel at home and not have to feel ashamed in any way and just be able to meet with other people that are going through the same things they are. To share the triumphs and all their sadness and just be able to support one another and be there for one another.”
Raising awareness and outreach is another big part of the work Herbst is doing.
“I want to talk to different community groups and day cares and talk about how to recognize autism in a young child early,” Herbst said. “Talking to day care providers, preschools, doctors, nurses, who are all the kind of people who are the first point of reference for parents with younger children because that's who sees the little people.”
The Christopher Center’s mission is to fill the gap for autism services.
She wants the center to complement other facilities that offer testing and the clinical autism services. Some of the places in the area have year-long waiting lists and she is working on finding a subcontractor to come in and utilize her space for autism testing.
In the Christopher Center there are two main rooms for use.
The Jonathon Room (named after Herbst’s nephew), which is the children's space. It is set up in a classroom style with modifications to meet the sensory needs of children with autism. This means low light, low visual distractions, multiple sensory activities and tools, visual schedules and prompts, soft areas and appealing manipulatives.
The second room is called the Alice Room (named after Herbst’s grandmother). This room is meant for parents or other family members to relax, share with others, learn from one another, and be heard in a safe and confidential setting.
Class at the Christopher Center will start the second week of October and people can still sign up for classes.
“I want kids to still get the special education services at school as much as they can,” Herbst said. “I want kids to go to speech therapy, I want kids to be going to occupational therapy. This is just to complement those things to give another opportunity to practice the things that they've learned in those settings and try to generalize them outside of here. I want it to be that whole multidisciplinary approach of it takes a village to raise a child and for a child with autism it takes a village of different professions that can support those kids and families. I just want to be another part of that village.”
Starting the center
Herbst started the Christopher Center because the Madison East Center donated her space free of charge for two years. It helped offset usual startup costs like painting, furniture, toys, administration items and salary. The Christopher Center is located in the Madison East Center in suite 322. The Mankato Area Foundation also helped Herbst because the Christopher Center is a nonprofit under the MAF until officially approved as a nonprofit. Being a part of MAF allows the Christopher Center to collect donations and apply for grants.
The Christopher Center is located in Mankato but is open to anyone who is in need of the service.
“Because my heart belongs to Waseca, I want to make sure that people in Waseca know about this and can utilize it if they want to,” Herbst said. “It makes sense to have it here (Mankato), because there are so many smaller surrounding communities that can utilize it.”
Honoring Herbst's brother
Herbst named the center after her brother Christopher Keyes, who died at age 17. Her brother had learning disabilities that never stopped him from achieving a goal he wanted to reach because their parents gave him the support and opportunities he needed.
“So that has always been my passion in working in early childhood because we all have our strengths, we all have our areas of difficulty, but with the right support and the right environment everyone has amazing potential,” Herbst said. “These kiddos with autism used to be put in institutions and mistreated and we know better now. I always say when we know better we do better, so I just want to leave my mark on this world somehow.”