Census 2020 is fast approaching with difficulties due to COVID-19.
Waseca has a committee to help collect data through phone calls, in-person follow ups and other tasks. Due to COVID-19 this committee is currently dormant.
Gary Sandholm, Waseca Economic Development Coordinator is spearheading the Census data collection.
“The importance for Waseca is that the Census is the databank that serves many uses,” Sandholm said in an email. “Many funding streams start with the Federal government and feed into cities, counties and school districts through many different programs. It is more than $2,000 per-year-per-person and determines the amount Waseca will receive through these programs for the next 10 years. Businesses use Census based data for everything from where to open a store to determining if the area workforce has the number of people and skill levels to support a new manufacturing plant. Housing developers use the data to determine where to build homes and at what price points. It is extremely important for people to complete the Census survey.”
He shared that during April and May the emphasis will be getting people online to fill out the form. People can go to https://my2020census.gov/ to fill out the census online.
Getting people counted in the Census is important to Waseca for numerous reasons.
On the Minnesota State Demographic Center website it lists, representation, funding, planning and business as the four main categories the Census data affects.
Census data determines the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives, as well as the size of voting districts for state and local governments. It also guides approximately $589 billion in federal spending allocated to local communities each year, including more than $15 billion distributed to Minnesota communities.
The data helps decision-makers in communities plan roads, schools, hospitals, senior centers and emergency services to best serve changing populations. Census information also assists businesses in locating factories and stores, recruiting employees and conducting market research.
"Community organizations use census information to develop social service programs, community action projects, senior lunch programs and child care centers" Waseca Area Chamber of Commerce Director Ann Fitch said in an email. "Businesses use the numbers to decide where to locate factories, shopping centers, movie theaters, banks and offices — activities that often lead to new jobs."
This is also why people should be counted for the Census where they live most of the year.
Snowbirds should count the home where they spend a majority of their time according to the Minnesota State Demographic Center website. If they split their time evenly between two locations they should be counted where they are living as of April 1, 2020.
College students should also be counted and participate in the Census.
Those students who live on a campus or other University-owned housing and normally do so will automatically be counted by the school.
Students who live off campus should be counted at the address where they live most of the time, even if somewhere else on April 1, 2020.
COVID-19 has caused college students to move home and others to be displaced.
If a student has moved home due to COVID-19 they do not need to be included in the family home Census. These students should be counted where they live on or off campus while at college.
If someone has moved temporarily due to COVID-19 displacement, they should be counted where they ordinarily would be living for most of the year according to the website.
More information and questions can be answered online at https://mn.gov/admin/2020-census/.
"Filling out the census is vital to every city in America," Fitch said. "It helps at both a state and national level."