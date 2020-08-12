Now that the city of Janesville has the $175,000 it received from the state in CARES Act Funds, its exploring the best uses for the money.
At the recent Aug. 10 council meeting the council and city staff brainstormed a list of expenses the funds could be used for.
“Throughout this whole COVID-19 pandemic there’s been a lot of costs and payroll time spent on it,” Janesville City Administrator Clinton Rogers said of the importance of these funds. “It's a great reach out as far as federal and state governments to help local governments.”
Some of the items include: updated equipment for city staff for teleworking, equipment for councilors for Zoom, COVID-19 Personal Protective Equipment preventive health items, Whispering Creek nursing home PPE and an EDA grant program for local businesses.
With council meetings continuing to take place through Zoom it's necessary the councilors can be seen and heard by the public so laptops or notebooks will be looked at to improve the quality of meetings.
The preventive health items discussed during the meeting were to improve the city hall restrooms with touchless equipment.
Another possible expense discussed was PPE and future PPE and health care-related expenses at Whispering Creek nursing home because it is city owned.
The city will approach Janesville’s EDA to potentially create a grant program for businesses affected by COVID-19, as well.
This list is not finalized and is still being worked on by Rogers.
“I’m trying to get estimates as we speak,” Rogers said.
Waseca County officials reached out to Janesville to offer fund support, but the council wanted to allocate the city’s $175,000 first. The County received $2.2 million from the CARES Act Funds and allocated $500,000 of it to the Waseca COVID-19 Small Business and Nonprofit Relief Grant Fund.
Once the cost estimates are in Rogers will bring the information to the council to vote on at a future meeting.
CARES Act Funds have to be used for COVID-19 related expenses between March 1 and November 15, 2020. The council has until November to spend the total amount allocated to the city.