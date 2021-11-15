A Waseca man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly stomped on a pet cat until it died, because he was mad at the owner.
Dravyn Earl Steele, 20, was charged Friday with torturing an animal and animal cruelty, both felonies. He is also facing a gross misdemeanor domestic assault charge in relation to an incident that occurred on Nov. 11.
According to the criminal complaint, Waseca police were dispatched in the early afternoon to a domestic situation. The caller reported Steele was “out of control” and threatening her.
When officers arrived to the victim’s home, the victim met them outside and said Steele allegedly had threatened to kill her cats. In a recorded statement, the victim said Steele got in her face, called her the devil and chased her around the home.
After Steele exited the resident, the victim went inside and reportedly returned hysterical and stating Steele killed one of her cats. Steele allegedly smiled and said he did kill one of the victim’s cats.
Police located a cat in the basement that was barely breathing near two small pools of blood, according to the report. The victim reportedly left to take the cat to the vet due to it’s injuries.
Steele was arrested and transported to the Waseca County Jail. At the jail, Steele allegedly laughed while talking about killing the cat, stating he took his anger out on the pet. Steele said he hit the cat’s head on the ground with his foot and stomped on it, according to the report.
Police were later informed the cat died prior to arriving to the vet, according to court documents.
Steele is currently in custody at the Waseca County Jail and bail without conditions is set at $25,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 7.