Waseca County Solid Waste and Recycling on Hwy. 13, south of Waseca, is closed until Oct. 7 "due to unforeseen circumstances," according to a statement by the Waseca County Sheriff's Office and Emergency Management Department, posted around 8 a.m. Tuesday on social media.
As of about 11 a.m. Tuesday, County Highway Engineer Jim Kollar and Emergency Management Director Denise Wright both said that they are not at liberty to reveal what those unforeseen circumstances are, pending discussion with Human Resources.