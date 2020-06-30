A groundbreaking for the water sewer street infrastructure project in Waldorf took place on June 12.
This new $15 million project is going to bring positive changes to the rural community of Waldorf. It is a two-year project that is expected to be completed in 2022 and is planned to start construction in July.
“My thoughts are this is something that is needed and we have been working hard on this for many years, five or six to get the funding for it,” Waldorf Mayor Rob Wilkening said. “We’re so close to Mankato that I think that it’s a good investment.”
This project is for a total redo of the water, sewer and stormwater lines along with new streets that have to be torn up, gutter and sidewalk. The town’s water tower is getting refurbished but does not need to be replaced yet.
This is a project that has been in the works for several years, with the lack of funding being the biggest setback.
Waseca County will provide over $3 million dollars in funding due to Highway 3 and 4, and County Road 74 being involved in the project.
In meetings over the years there were discussions on what dollar amount the county would be responsible to fund for the project and there is a policy in place that directs that amount. The county is to pay for the structure of the roads involved and the city of Waldorf pays for the infrastructure under the roads.
Most of the $15 million project has secured funding but Wilkening said there are still some dollars to raise. What has been secured has come from state funding, loans and most has come from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development programs.
According to a press release sent out on behalf of Representative Jeremy Munson the water treatment facility was built in the mid-1940s and is crumbling and obsolete. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency cited it 29 times between 2010 and 2014 for problems such as having too much waste material seeping out of the plant.
“It’ s been a long hard battle to get to this point,” Waseca County Commissioner Doug Christopherson said. “They’ve had to work hard at securing funding from the state and some grants and it’ll be good when it’s done. It’s been a long road for them but it will definitely improve the city for a long time and keep them a viable town. They’ve got some good residents and they’ve had good house sales this last year so there’s people who want to live in communities like Waldorf and this will make the town look promising into the future.”