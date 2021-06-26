The Waseca County Horse Thief Detectives (WCHTD) would like the public to know that horse thieves are not welcome in this territory.
That, and the group will be holding their 157th annual meeting and family picnic at noon, July 4 in Northeast Park.
“Of course it's all tongue in cheek, but it's a lot of fun,” said Scott Roemhildt, who is president of the WCHTD.
While irony is an important part of the organization — they like to brag that, since 1864, not a single horse has been stolen and not recovered in Waseca County — its origins are serious.
“Horse thieves were really a problem up until about 1880,” Roemhildt explained.
In 1862, the story begins, a newly arrived settler named Orrin Pease had a pair of horses that were stolen. Sheriff Whipple, the county sheriff at the time, rounded up a posse and found the stolen horses and the three thieves. They were arrested, but then escaped before they could get to court. They were never seen again.
The community, outraged, decided they needed to band together to help the sheriff. Thus the Waseca County Horse Thief Detectives was born.
As Roemhildt explains it, horse thieving was a powerful force in those days, starting with the Civil War, when Southerners would trek up north, including to Minnesota, to steal horses for the war effort. By 1880, horse thieving wasn’t an issue.
“A lot of people say it was because of the Waseca County Horse Thief Detectives,” Roemhildt said.
When horse thieving stopped, so did more frequent meetings. They began to meet only once a year — but they did not stop meeting. After 157 years, Roemhildt says, they are the oldest protective society west of the Mississippi, and he believes — though he admits it’s contentious — they are the oldest continuing protective society in the country, as well. They have not missed a meeting since 1864, including during COVID-19, when a virtual meeting was held.
“Fortunately, there’s been enough interested people through the decades to keep things going,” he said. “I think it would be so fun if it were still going 100 years from now.”
The reason the organization continues to meet after 157 years — the broad majority of which took place in a world without horse thieves — is out of tradition and respect for those early settlers, and as a means of supporting law enforcement, Roemhildt said. Along with contributing to organizations that support law enforcement, the WCHTD are also looking into providing a scholarship to a student in Waseca County who is interested in going into law enforcement.
Also, he said, it’s fun. After the annual meeting, the old-fashioned games commence: gunny sack racing, water balloon toss, a pie-eating contest.
Much of the current business of the WCHTD involves outreach and promotion. The organization has 2,500 members in all 50 states and 13 foreign countries — it’s fun to buy memberships for family members in different states and countries, Roemhildt said, and almost all foreign exchange students in Waseca County become members. The cost of the lifetime membership, $3, hasn’t changed in a century.
Perks of being a member include a membership card, a sticker, and the assurance of being part of an organization that can be called upon, should a member’s horse be stolen.
“But more importantly, you need to help us watch for horse thieves,” Roemhildt said.