With the help of a $3,300 grant from the Waseca Area Foundation, the Waseca Art Center is posting three 22-foot-wide billboards offering a great big Waseca welcome on the east, west and south sides of town.
Two of the billboards will be up for two months, and the third will be up for three months.
Taking historic welcome signs as inspiration, Andrew Breck, director of the Waseca Art Center, produced three colorful illustrations that read, “Greetings from Waseca” and “Waseca Welcomes You.” He hopes the billboards will attract additional tourism, as well as call attention to the role art can play in the community.
“The billboard is just kind of a fun, artistic way to welcome people to town,” Breck said. “We’re trying to set the tone for being an inviting community.”
Featured in the signs, which Breck described as historic “with a modern twist,” are activities that he says are important to the identity of Waseca: skydiving, farming and fishing.
“It started out as a way to get art in people’s faces in our community, to hopefully think of it as a catalyst for more public art, and tourism towards Waseca,” Breck said, recalling the genesis of the billboard project.
Additionally, Breck hopes the billboards will let the community know that the Waseca Art Center is looking for building owners and public spaces to enhance, and coordinate artists and grants as part of Waseca’s Vision 2030. That organization, he said, “has been making great strides in identifying Waseca’s assets so we can capitalize on promoting those areas.”
Originally a product of the 2021 Paint the Town grant from Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, which awarded the Waseca Art Center 21 gallons of paint to produce two murals to place on billboards to welcome visitors, the Art Center has since taken the project in another direction. Due to the production timeline involved with the billboards, and the dates of some community events being pushed back, the murals done by volunteers with paint provided by SMIF will have to occur at a later time.
"With some changes in scheduling, I wasn't able to get it to work out as I had hoped," Breck explained. “We are doing three billboards, but the project is no longer utilizing paint from that grant. We’re just gonna take another route but keep the intent of the project alive.”