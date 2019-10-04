WASECA — The Waseca County Veterans Memorial is officially finished after years of planning.
On Saturday, Sept. 28 a dedication program was held at the new site where hundreds of people attended.
For the program of the dedication Jill Stagman gave a memorial update along with Colonel USAR, Retired Paul Zimmerman spoke. There was also a presentation of the colors, an invocation, the National Anthem and the veterans version of Hallelujah was performed, a benediction, rifle salute, taps and the retrieval of the colors.
“Donations have made this project come to life,” Phase Two Chairperson Jill Stagman said.
She shared with the crowd that construction was started in May 2018 with ISG an Architecture, Engineering, Environmental and Planning firm designing the memorial. The project was 14 years in the making and two committees to get to the final memorial.
Waseca County Board of Commissioners Chair Brian Harguth shared a few words as well at the memorial dedication.
“I am proud to have this important landmark on our grounds,” Harguth said.
People in the crowd could be seen saluting the flag throughout the program or waving complementary flags that were handed out for the dedication.
After the program portion of the dedication was over there was cake, coffee and lemonade provided as people walked around the veterans memorial.
On the memorial dedication program it stated that this dedication is to honor the sacrifices of all of our veterans, and the work by all of those involved in the support, planning and construction of this Waseca County Veterans Memorial.