It’s for the community, for singing carols, for the needy and for the spirit of giving — but more than anything, Christmas is for the kids.
At least, that’s what Mr. and Mrs. Claus — Gene and Bonnie Miller of the Miller-Armstrong Center, in their other life — offered as their reason for organizing Winter Wonderland, which they called their “last profession.”
The event, which took place over the weekend at the Starfire Event Center, will take place again from 2-6 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-5 and Dec. 17-19 at the same location. Admission to the event is free.
Winter Wonderland features an arts and crafts section in the front portion of the building where kids can decorate cards and write letters to Santa, along with Christmas movies projected on the wall and a station for cookies and milk. From the front of the building, visitors can wander further into the building, landing eventually at a field of lit-up Christmas trees and illuminated reindeer.
And around the corner are Mr. and Mrs. Claus, in front of whom a line of children — some excited, some nervous to sit on Santa’s lap — wait anxiously to voice their wishes.
According to Bonnie, when she and Gene reached retirement age, they decided they wanted to do something more for local kids. They had already raised five daughters and a son, did foster care, started a daycare center in the 1970s in town called Elm Care Day Care and worked for the developmentally disabled — but they didn’t feel like their work was done. So for about a year, Bonnie started buying a few Christmas trees every month. Last year, they put them all together into a room and put on a weekend Winter Wonderland event — sort of a trial run, since it was only for a few days and they weren’t sure if it would be shut down due to COVID-19.
This year, Bonnie and Gene — who have been married since they were 18, upon graduating from New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva High School — decided to put on Winter Wonderland again, this time for three full weekends.
“It’s a vision my mom has had in her head a long time, and now it’s coming to fruition,” said Shannon Miller, Bonnie and Gene’s second daughter. “Seeing the kids smile and ask and pull on Santa’s beard is something that they can do now for everybody in the community.”
Bonnie and Gene nodded, reiterating their main reason for putting on the event.
“It’s pretty much about the kids,” Bonnie said.
“Christmas is the best time of the year for kids,” Gene added.