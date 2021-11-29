It’s for the community, for singing carols, for the needy and for the spirit of giving — but more than anything, Christmas is for the kids.

At least, that’s what Mr. and Mrs. Claus — Gene and Bonnie Miller of the Miller-Armstrong Center, in their other life — offered as their reason for organizing Winter Wonderland, which they called their “last profession.”

Clauses and elf

Xander Spies, an elf, and Jack, 3, pose with Gene and Bonnie Miller as Mr. and Mrs. Claus at their Winter Wonderland event in the Starfire Event Center on Friday. (Julian Hast/southernminn.com)

The event, which took place over the weekend at the Starfire Event Center, will take place again from 2-6 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-5 and Dec. 17-19 at the same location. Admission to the event is free.

Winter Wonderland features an arts and crafts section in the front portion of the building where kids can decorate cards and write letters to Santa, along with Christmas movies projected on the wall and a station for cookies and milk. From the front of the building, visitors can wander further into the building, landing eventually at a field of lit-up Christmas trees and illuminated reindeer.

Winter Wonderland crafts table

Winter Wonderland features an arts and crafts table by the main entrance of the Starfire Event Center. There, children can decorate cards and write letters to Santa. (Julian Hast/southernminn.com)

And around the corner are Mr. and Mrs. Claus, in front of whom a line of children — some excited, some nervous to sit on Santa’s lap — wait anxiously to voice their wishes.

Winter Wonderland

Bonnie Miller bought Christmas trees every month for a year in preparation for her Winter Wonderland event. (Julian Hast/southernminn.com)

According to Bonnie, when she and Gene reached retirement age, they decided they wanted to do something more for local kids. They had already raised five daughters and a son, did foster care, started a daycare center in the 1970s in town called Elm Care Day Care and worked for the developmentally disabled — but they didn’t feel like their work was done. So for about a year, Bonnie started buying a few Christmas trees every month. Last year, they put them all together into a room and put on a weekend Winter Wonderland event — sort of a trial run, since it was only for a few days and they weren’t sure if it would be shut down due to COVID-19.

Kids in trees at Winter Wonderland

Ayda, 2, and Anders, 22 months, explore the decorated Christmas trees Bonnie Miller bought for Winter Wonderland. (Julian Hast/southernminn.com)

This year, Bonnie and Gene — who have been married since they were 18, upon graduating from New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva High School — decided to put on Winter Wonderland again, this time for three full weekends.

“It’s a vision my mom has had in her head a long time, and now it’s coming to fruition,” said Shannon Miller, Bonnie and Gene’s second daughter. “Seeing the kids smile and ask and pull on Santa’s beard is something that they can do now for everybody in the community.”

Winter Wonderland Santa's lap

Children waited in line to ask Santa and Mrs. Claus for presents on Friday at Winter Wonderland. (Photo courtesy of Shannon Miller)

Bonnie and Gene nodded, reiterating their main reason for putting on the event.

“It’s pretty much about the kids,” Bonnie said.

“Christmas is the best time of the year for kids,” Gene added.

Reach Reporter Julian Hast at 507-333-3133. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments