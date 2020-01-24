Frosty

Can you guess who Frosty is?

Be sure to read the Frosty rules carefully! They are written in limerick style again this year. A limerick is a poem consisting of five lines. The first, second, and fifth lines must have seven to 10 syllables while rhyming and having the same verbal rhythm. The third and fourth lines only have to have five to seven syllables, and have to rhyme with each other and have the same rhythm.

Each week two verses will be given. Clues will appear through Feb. 7. Good luck!

Week 3

Two thousand ten was a changer

Helpmate no longer a stranger

Dad once city-employed

Three siblings, all boys

Mom left a legacy major

Frosty enjoys some favorites

Namely, Mo Town’s greatest hits

College basketball

“Trash TV”, above all

Adventure wherever it fits

Jeffrey Jackson is the managing editor of the Owatonna People's Press. He can be reached at 507-444-2371 or via email at jjackson@owatonna.com

