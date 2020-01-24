Can you guess who Frosty is?
Be sure to read the Frosty rules carefully! They are written in limerick style again this year. A limerick is a poem consisting of five lines. The first, second, and fifth lines must have seven to 10 syllables while rhyming and having the same verbal rhythm. The third and fourth lines only have to have five to seven syllables, and have to rhyme with each other and have the same rhythm.
Each week two verses will be given. Clues will appear through Feb. 7. Good luck!
Week 3
Two thousand ten was a changer
Helpmate no longer a stranger
Dad once city-employed
Three siblings, all boys
Mom left a legacy major
Frosty enjoys some favorites
Namely, Mo Town’s greatest hits
College basketball
“Trash TV”, above all
Adventure wherever it fits